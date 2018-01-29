21 Y.O. Violinist Apoorva Krishna Becomes First Indian To Bag Prestigious International Scholarship

Twenty-one-year-old violinist Apoorva Krishna has become the first Indian to bag the prestigious Tarisio International Scholarship for the year 2017-18.

The talented violinist says, “Whenever I saw a violin, I would be fascinated by it. We got $5000. We had communicated to the organisers that if we won the contest we would be utilising the money to conduct outreach programmes on Carnatic music.” Her composition ‘Bahudari’ created with the percussionists Vinod Shyam and Sunaad Anoor was third on a list of five for the Top-5 scholarship contest.

She now wants to create awareness for Carnatic music. After getting the scholarship, Apoorva, Vinod and Sunaad have completed their first music awareness programme at Badrikashrama at Madehalli village in Tumkur district.

Her training at the Lalgudi school has helped and motivated her in composing her own music. The school believes that “vocal knowledge should direct the bows on the violin.” She had always seen her guru Anuradha singing before translating it onto the violin. He interest in composing was further worked up by Lalgudi R Jayaraman and his sessions on composing.

As a result of this, she successfully composed the tillana in Ranjani raga, which instantly became viral on the internet and got 30,000 likes in a week from across the world. Concluding the music session at Chennai with 21 concerts, her next stop is at Amaze Foundation in Coimbatore. She was also overjoyed about sharing the stage with Shankar Mahadevan at Bengaluru Ganeshothsava.

H/T: The Hindu