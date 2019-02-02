21 Y.O. Natasha Kothari Shares How ‘UnGap’ Is Making A Difference In Many Lives

Natasha Kothari, a 21-year-old social worker from Mumbai, has made a huge difference by transforming the lives of underprivileged children with the remarkable work that she has been doing for the past seven years. When we spoke to her two years ago, Natasha shared how her project helped in breaking the stereotypes around beauty and fashion attached to the underprivileged children by photographing them with the privileged kids and challenging people to see if they can differentiate.

In a brand new initiative, Natasha has set up an organization named UnGap, which sells products with Switchwords and also supports and employs people from the underprivileged sector. In less than a month, UnGap has collaborated with NGOs in India which are associated with causes such as helping the victims of human trafficking, providing education to the underprivileged, and animal rehabilitation. In a society where there is a lot of social stigma associated with psychological issues, UnGap also works for the mental health of the socially deprived sector. Read more to know about what this college-goer is up to.

What is UnGap all about?

We have two verticals in UnGap, one is the UnGap foundation where we connect volunteers with different NGOs. I have been teaching underprivileged children since I was 15, and with seven years of experience in it, I felt pretty confident about knowing how NGOs function, what they require, and all the other dynamics of it. So I thought it was the perfect time to reach out to the NGOs that we now work with and we got college going students, housewives, and even professionals who are free on the weekends to share their skills with the NGOs.

As a part of the work that we do, we take tuitions in different subjects like English, Maths, and Science but beyond that, we also have kickboxing scholarship for underprivileged children, interior designing workshops for victims of human trafficking and many other things like that. Apart from this, we also work on mental health awareness, which is something really lacking when it comes to the deprived sector. To help them with mental health, we get psychologists and other mental health professionals to conduct workshops that include therapies like ‘drama therapy’ where you act and get your emotions out which helps in regulating emotions, especially when you are about to hit puberty.

The other vertical is ‘UnGap The Label’ where we employ underprivileged children after training them. We sell products under SwitchWord categories, like T-shirts, mugs, and notebooks which have specific words written on them. It is based on the principles of focusing on simple yet meaningful words that encourage your subconscious to draw from the word’s soul and spirit that in turn helps channel positive energies in your favour. Under this initiative, we have underprivileged kids working as models also. I have previously done campaigns where we photographed underprivileged children along with privileged children and the photographs were taken in a way that nobody could notice that people from different social sectors have come together in one picture.

What pushed you to work with NGOs?

When I was 15 I joined an NGO because I was going through a rough patch in my life. Both my parents are working and I always used to stay at home with my grandmother. So when she passed away I got into depression and I had to go to a therapist and they said it is clinical depression. People kept telling me to pick up a hobby and that’s when I bumped into someone who was working with an NGO. Since then I started working with them and it’s been seven years now. I felt it was the right push that I got in a positive direction which I really needed at that time. You know when you are at a vulnerable stage and you find something that lifts you up, you can’t let it go. So I knew I had to do something and this is how it started.

There are certain gaps that exist in social work in India in terms of volunteering and funds. How is UnGap helping to bridge this?

In NGOs what happens is that they require some specific things and they don’t want to go beyond that. If they try to connect with new people and opportunities then only they can grow. Another thing is that the volunteers need to feel empowered and involved rather than just coming and giving some money or clothes. Once they feel involved they can actually make a difference. I believe in this philosophy and whenever we get volunteers on board we involve them and get creative inputs from them on how can they help us and what they can do. The more empowered these volunteers feel and see the change that is happening in front of them, they will get encouraged to keep working.

That’s a lovely thought, I must say. So since you are dealing with many people from varied backgrounds, how does UnGap help women, per se?

We have collaborated with seven NGOs and all of them are working for different causes. Among them, we are working with Rescue foundation with whom we take interior designing workshops for about 60-75 girls who are aged between 6-18 and are victims of human trafficking. Also, we have worked with Missionaries of Charity, which is a Mother Teresa organisation, where there are about 70 old destitute women who have been abandoned from their homes or who have no homes or families. To help them we do skilled workshops with them and also have entertainment workshops for them. So these are basically communal workshops where they feel involved and happy as they have something to do.

You mentioned that UnGap works with victims of human trafficking too, tell us how can we recognise these victims and help them?

I have firsthand never witnessed a situation before the victims have been rescued, but I feel you can recognise them by understanding their psychology. As a child your outlook towards life is very different and when you have had to go through something like this your outlook totally changes. So when you chat with someone who has been through this, the way they talk and they are, their body language is a lot more introverted as compared to other kids.

A lot of people are doing things to help these victims but I strongly believe that they should involve people who are well equipped to handle them because these situations can be really dangerous, especially for the girl child involved. So the first thing you should do is to get in touch with someone who can guide you on how to go about it or get in touch with police on a more legal level rather than taking actions yourself because if something goes wrong it can be very dangerous for the girl.

Does UnGap help in the rehabilitation process of the rescued victims of human trafficking?

We aren’t helping them with the rehabilitation process, but the Rescue Foundation is doing a great job with that. However, once they have been rehabilitated and streamlined into a normal lifestyle we help them by introducing them to learn new skills that help them in employment at a later stage once they are done with their school or college.

Since you have been working with underprivileged kids for so long, what has been the result so far?

So far we have had some great results. We have had kids come in from extremely horrific family situations and have been in a very bad mental state which makes them underconfident. But, over the years, we have seen cases, where they have blossomed into people who have so many dreams and they have been working towards them to actually achieve those dreams. There is one student who wants to become a singer and when he came in he was very underconfident and he was always very quiet. But after 5-6 years he has now been regularly going for these Indian Idol auditions and all the other such shows. He also performs at all of our events so he has become very confident now.

Also when we did this project ‘Beauty Lies in the Eyes of the Beholder’, which was aimed at breaking the stigma around underprivileged children, the girls who modeled then and are still the models for UnGap today, all of them once they saw their pictures they were so confident about themselves. They have taken part in many modeling contests like fashion shows in colleges, and inter-college competitions. Even from the feedback that we received from their parents, it was so encouraging because they said they couldn’t recognise them and believe that they were actually their daughters. The thing is that if they realise that can wish for it then they can also break all the barriers that restrict them and do whatever they want to do.

With the #MeToo movement, a lot of stories have come out, so are you helping those victims too?

We specifically haven’t focused on victims of that movement but we make sure that at every NGO that we are and when there are girls involved we have workshops where we talk about good touch and bad touch. They can also share with us if something has happened so that if we need to involve some professional help we can do that. We make sure that we train the girls and boys to understand what the whole idea behind sexual abuse or misconduct is, how to go about it and report it if you are a victim and what to do when you watch something like this happening to someone or if you have been in a situation like that.