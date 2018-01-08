2018 Brings Hope As Supreme Court Decides To Re-Examine Section 377 That Criminalises Homosexuality

From being decriminalized in the year 2009 to being criminalized again in 2013, section 377 of the IPC has been on a constant rollercoaster.

The colonial-era law says: “Whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

According to Hindustan Times, a five-judge bench of the court in August last year had said, “Discrimination against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation is deeply offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the 2013 judgment that upheld the colonial law needs reconsideration. The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said that the issue arising out of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) requires to be debated upon by a larger bench.

The court said, “A section of people or individual who exercise their choice should never remain in the state of fear. Taking all aspects in a cumulative manner, we are of the view that earlier decision in the S K (Suresh Kumar) Koushal case requires reconsideration.”

The decision came after the petition signed by five people from the LGBT community: Navtej Jauhar, Sunil Mehra, Aman Nath, Ritu Dalmia and Ayesha Kapoor. The petitioners said that they live in constant fear of police action because of their sexual preferences.

“Choice cannot be allowed to cross boundaries of law but confines of law can’t trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under Article 21 of Constitution,” the court added.

H/T: Hindustan Times