2010 Banda Rape Survivor Visits Unnao Rape Victim, Motivates Her To Continue Fight For Justice

In 2010, a 26-year-old woman from Banda, had accused then BSP MLA Purushottam Naresh Dwivedi of raping her. It was only after a struggle of years did she get justice when Dwivedi was convicted of rape in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Aware of how the 17-year-old rape victim in Unnao has been living through similar traumatic situations, the Banda rape survivor visited her to offer her support.

“Bharat mein ladkiyon ke saath rape hota hai to na government, na mukyamantri sunta hai… (When girls are raped in India, neither governments nor chief ministers listen),’’ she said. “Her (Unnao girl)’s family is scared, that is why I came to see them,” the 26-year-old said, “I told them that they should have full faith in the courts as it is from where I also got justice, which no government can provide.”

Sharing her own experience of standing up against those in power, she said, “It is not easy to fight a public representative. I was jailed for theft. I had not done that but no one listened. In her case (Unnao), only after her father died did people become serious about what she was saying. Earlier no one believed her.”

“We lost our father and no one was ready to listen to us for about a year. There was no justice. We told her that irrespective of the pressure, we would continue our fight as our father has lost his life to get us justice,” said Unnao girl’s sister to the 26-year-old.

In the Banda case, Dwivedi is currently out on bail and on Saturday he has been admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science due to an increase in his creatine levels after a kidney transplant. His appeal in the Allahabad High Court against the conviction is pending.

H/T: The Indian Express