20 Y.O. US-Based Tamil Transman Is Breaking Norms Of Race, Gender, And Religion Through His Art

Artist Nabigal-Nayagam has been on the path of shattering every stereotype, every norm that suffocates the definition of race, gender, and religion. His profile picture on Twitter is one of his simplest yet his most evocative pieces till date. It depicts a woman, clad in a burqa with only her dark eyes flanked by long lashes and a brown hand flashing the victory sign… and the words, “I’m a dude” emblazoned across the burqa.

But what’s more amazing than his art is the fact that every single one of the comments is positive and supportive. While some focus on the art, others appreciate the message it represents.

This 20-year-old artist is a practicing Muslim by choice and prefers that his friends call him “Nabi” and denote him with “he”. But his preferences take a back seat when he goes to India to visit his extended family. “I’m almost completely closeted. In India, I always pretend to be a straight Hindu girl because I’m always surrounded by family and they don’t let me go anywhere on my own,” said Nabi.

Despite such limitations, being a Tamil plays a significant part in his art. “I mostly draw from my culture and religious group, since it’s rare to see properly-represented brown people in media here in the West. A lot of people have told me that it has encouraged them to represent their own groups in their art, so I continue it to inspire more people to embrace being themselves,” said Nabi.

“I started sharing my art on public platforms when I was around 14, simply because I wanted to feel included in my circle of friends who were on DeviantArt and Tumblr. I started out drawing fanart, and then suddenly somehow my art blew up when I started posting more of my own characters,” he recalled. Since his first Instagram post in November 2016, he has gathered a following of more than 3,000.

His Instagram account is made up of his “own characters”- a steely, hijab-clad fairy in a forest, oversized brown men, and women dancing happily wearing their traditional garb. The main focus of his art is gender contention. “I grew up with very little exposure of LGBT characters and role models, so my goal is to create art for the next generation of LGBT kids,” he explained.

H/T: The Hindu