20 Y.O Hijabi Fashion Blogger Anah Shaikh Unveils Her Secrets To Success

To start a (fashion) blog might be a child’s play but to create insightful and interesting content for your followers every single day isn’t. Mumbai’s Anah Shaikh was only 18 when she decided to launch her own space on the internet a couple of years ago. To her surprise, right before entering twenties, Anah was already backed with an army of thousands of followers. Sharing her most cherished dream with IWB, she said, “I hope to make it to Vogue India one day as their first-ever featured Hijabi fashion blogger.”

Anah didn’t have it easy if you think so. Right from dealing with the hatred of religion mongers to overcoming a near-death accident, she’s surpassed many tests that she was put into to sustain in this glam industry. Speaking about the tragic accident, she shared, “I graduated earlier this year, which means I simultaneously lived a pretty studious life until a few months ago. It was during this period that I met with an accident when my bike suddenly skid and I fell down on my face. I got major injuries, my face was completely damaged and I had to undergo many surgeries to fix it. I was under constant observation and heavy medication that made me vulnerable. I had 3 fractures on my face and to keep it in shape, the doctors had to insert many plates in my facial bones.”

“Because my face had some deep stitches and visible scars, it made me unsure of posing for the camera ever again. It seemed there was no hope but my parents stood by my side and told me to stay grateful. The thought needed some courage and perseverance to be transformed into action, but I did it anyway. Today, even though some of my scars are visible, I don’t shy away from showing them off,” Anah.

In the past one year, the 20-year-old Fashion Blogger has learned that her style and confidence gelled with passion can take her places. “I remember updating my social media accounts with my everyday looks just for fun and in return, receiving complimenting messages from people about how I inspire them to dress up & show up. I think it was my appetite for doing better each passing day that made me their favorite,” she said.

While the society is still unforgiving to the young generation entering the fashion line, Anah thinks it’s time we take the teen bloggers seriously. She commented, “It’s never about one’s age but competence. Today, if you think I’m doing good, support me with kind words so I can do better tomorrow. Don’t judge me by my age, it’s just a number after all!”

India has got very few Hijabi models and fashion bloggers to celebrate and in this case, Anah’s words sound fair and motivating. “I am too proud to be a Hijabi. I constantly get asked why I wear a scarf to cover my head, to which I reply – ‘Hijab is my identity, that’s why. It is a part of my Islamic culture and I adore and endorse it with all my heart.’”

Discussing her everyday schedule with IWB, she said, “One thing I absolutely love about my job as a Fashion Blogger is that I get to come up with looks that go well with a Hijab. I want to tell the girls, who cover their head or follow any kind of religious dress code, that it is possible to look stylish and create an #ootd and #ootn for themselves. I, in fact, feel confident when I don my Hijab. It’s become my USP.”

