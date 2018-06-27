20 Individuals From Indian Film Industry Extended Invitation To Be Members Of Oscar Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ membership list for 2018, which was announced on Monday, has come as a harbinger of good news for Indian film industry. Twenty members from the Indian film industry have been extended the invitation to be a part of the Oscar Academy this year.

A total of 928 members from around the world have been invited to be a part of the academy this year. After continued allegations of being predominately white and male, the Academy decided to set up a diversity committee in 2016 which includes sound designer Resul Pookutty of Indian origin.

The actors on the list include Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ali Fazal, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu. Producers Aditya Chopra and Guneet Monga, music composers Usha Khanna and Sneha Khanwalker, production designers Subroto Mukherjee and Amit Ray, costume designers Dolly Ahluwalia and Manish Malhotra, sound designers Biswadeep Chatterjee, Debajit Changmai, and editor Ballu Saluja are the other members on the list as per a report by Scroll.

“A big vindication for Indian cinema at large. More than a personal achievement, I see this more like the Academy finally recognising that there are many nations and many types of cinemas – that there is a whole other world out there,” said Anil Mehta after the announcement. He is the only Indian cinematographer on the list.

He added “It is a very good sign coming from the academy. America has generally been a nation that looks inwards. They’re finally looking outwards and are consciously making space for a whole universe of cinema.”

The list of the invited Indians has been curated by focussing on the artists who are known to the American audience. Ali Fazal who has made appearances in For Here to Go, Furious 7 and Victoria and Abdul is the youngest Indian actor on the list.

“To one more step towards global cinema, towards one world, I am so happy the academy has diversified extensively over the past few years. And to include me in that prestigious list is in itself an honour for me and my country. I hope I serve well in the forthcoming years of entertainment. There are some heavy names out there on the list, so I am happy to share the stage with them on this,” said Faizal in a press statement.

While the list of invited Indians is diverse, there is scope for improvement. For instance, there are no names from the Southern film industry. Pookutty explains that the process of selection is long and strenuous and they are working on it.

“This year, I had submitted a few more names from the South like Mani [Ratnam] sir etc. It is a very, very long process, and it is eventually the decision of the board of governors as to who they should take. We have managed to increase the overall diversity at the Oscars from 2% to 48% in just the last two years, which I think is a huge achievement,” said Pookutty.

He added, “This entire process takes close to eight to nine months. Once the Oscar ceremony is over, we begin this exercise. So far, I’ve single-handedly handled this for India. This is the least I can do for a country and cinema that has given me so much.”

As per the newly revised rules, the invite would last for ten years instead of a lifetime as it used to be earlier. Members are supposed to pay a fee of $300 each. They can then vote for a number of categories including the Oscar-winning films.

Voting, however, is optional and the members can also choose to sit it out. “As a member, it is ultimately up to you to decide to what extent you want to be involved in the academy’s activities,” says Pookutty.

The membership can also be renewed after ten years depending on how the member has contributed to the committee.

Amrit Pritam Dutta who became a member of the Academy in 2017, shared, “This is one of the most disciplined, extremely well-organised organisations I have seen in my life. You are well-informed about every activity that the academy is involved in. Then you are given a specialised Oscar card which gives you access to screenings i.e. if you are in America or London around the time of a screening, you can easily just walk in to the screenings. Else, you are sent DVDs of films which you can watch in the confines of a home theatre. This discipline and dedication in organising all of this is something I’d want to bring here in Indian associations.”

It would be rather intriguing to witness how the Academy membership affects the Indian film industry.

