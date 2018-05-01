2 Transgenders Beat The Odds To Perform & Revive Dying Folk Art ‘Kaniyan Koothu’

‘Kaniyan Koothu’ is a folk art with elements of classical music. It is an all-male folk dance, where the dancers perform for seven to eight hours continuously during festivals (kodai) at temples of folk deities, primarily Sudalai Madan, in the southern districts. The troupe consists of the main singer, two percussionists and two dancers who are two transgenders, Jenifer and Venmathi.

This Friday, they performed as ‘Kaniyan Koothu’ dancers at the Sudalaimadaswamy temple in a graveyard at Parakkai in the Kanyakumari district.

“We don’t know how long we will be able to remain in this profession though we opted for it out of love,” said the two transgenders. Ms. Jenifer, who belongs to Periathazhai in the Thoothukudi district, said her abdomen still pains from the sex rearrangement surgery.

“I first danced at the Dasara festival in Kulasekarapattinam and, with encouragement from singer M. Ganesan, I decided to focus on it,” said Ms. Jenifer.

At the age of 12, Jenifer discovered her identity but her family, including her husband, stood by her even when she faced acute social oscatrisation.

“Please give credit to my in-laws, who never once criticised me or looked down upon me,” she said Ms. Jenifer, mentioning how her husband Muthukumar, a thappu player, also encouraged her.

But on the other hand, Venmathi faced difficulties of such magnitude when she decided to accept her identity, that she had to leave her home and parents.

“We subsequently patched up, but the agonizing moments continue to haunt me,” she said. Today she too is married, and recently, for the allocation of a house from the government, signed some documents.

Refusing to give up, even in the face of discrimination and insult of a level that only transgenders know of and still having the ability to add such glory to an art form that is slowly disappearing- if this isn’t bravery, I don’t know what is.

H/T: The Hindu