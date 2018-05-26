2 Stories From Indian Writers Make It To 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize Shortlist

Two Indians have made it to the shortlist for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize which was announced on Wednesday.

Out of a total of 5,182 submitted entries from 48 Commonwealth countries, 24 stories have been shortlisted for the prize. 4 stories have been shortlisted from the Asian region and two of them are by Indian writers.

Kritika Pandey and Sagnik Datta are the Indian writers whose stories have made it to the shortlist.

Kritika’s shortlisted story “A Girl Called Wednesday” is based on “female companionship against the backdrop of neoliberal governance and Maoist rebellion in Jharkhand, a mineral-rich state in Central India.”

Here is an excerpt from her story:

“Buddhni and I lie on her khatiya wondering where our bras and panties could be. Out of breath and happy we are. Her saree, blouse, petticoat, my jeans and top, they are toh easy to find yaa. They don’t slip beneath pillows and blankets or fall on the floor before wandering off under her khatiya, where, safe amidst the cobwebs, Buddhni keeps her dead parents’ clothes in two cartons of Coca Cola.

But underwear. A whole different story underwear is. Impossible to find right after you orgasm, before rushing back to the study table without Mummy or Papa suspecting that you’ve been sleeping with the househelp. Mostly before dinner we do this.”

Kritika hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand. She is a fiction candidate at the MFA for Poets & Writers, UMass Amherst, where she is working on her first novel. Her work was also shortlisted for the 2016 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

The synopsis of Sagnik’s shortlisted story ‘The Divine Pregnancy in a Twelve-Year-Old Woman’ goes like:

“A twelve-year-old is pregnant with the child of God. The good villagers must overcome all the obstacles standing in the way of the divine birth, especially the mother.”

Sagnik hails from Siliguri, India`, and holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Texas at Austin, and a degree in Engineering Physics from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He’s also working on a novel currently.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth. It is given to five regional winners (Asia, Pacific, Africa, Canada and Europe, and the Caribbean). The winners receive £2,500 each and the overall winner from among them receives a total of £5,000.

An international panel of writers judges the prize. The judges represent each of the five regions of the Commonwealth. This year’s judges include Damon Galgut (Africa), Sunila Galappatti (Asia), Kateri Akiwenzie-Damm (Canada and Europe) Mark McWatt (Caribbean) and Paula Morris (Pacific).

Talking about this year’s shortlist, Sarah Hall, novelist and short story writer, and chair of the judges said, “The versatility and power of the short story is abundantly clear in this shortlist. With such a range of subject, style, language and imagination, it is clear what a culturally important and relevant form it is, facilitating many different creative approaches, many voices and versions of life.”