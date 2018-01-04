19-Year-Old Vedangi Kulkarni Aims To Cycle Across The World In 130 Days

Nineteen-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni from Pune is going to make the year 2018 very special for herself and the country.

The cyclist is set to embark on a 29,000 km cycling journey around the world, which will be commencing on June 2018. She would be skipping the continents South America and Antarctica.

She was always a keen footballer in her school days but got hooked to cycling after her ride in the state of Himachal Pradesh. She followed up this addiction with a solo ride along the Manali-Leh- Khardungla top-Drass route in 2016.

She is now doing a Bachelors in Sports Management course from Bournemouth University, UK, and her plans to attempt the world record got wings after she arrived in the UK. She has spent almost every weekend and vacation riding hundreds of kilometers on the bike.

She wants to be the youngest and fastest woman to cycle around the world by completing the journey solo and unsupported within 130 days and get her name in the Guinness Book of Records. In women’s category, it was Paola Gianotti who set the record in 2014 by crossing the world in 144 days while in the men’s category, Mark Beaumont holds the record for completing the journey in 78 days.

Till date, no Indian man or woman has attempted to break the records!

Vedangi’s plan is divided into five phases. In the first phase, she will cycle across Australia upto Brisbane, from where she will take a flight to begin the second phase from Wellington to Auckland. From Auckland, she will fly to Anchorage in Alaska, and cycle eastward to Montreal. She will then fly to Lisbon and will start the most arduous part of her ride which is a14,520-km leg across Europe and Asia which will take her through 10 countries before she reaches Ulan Bator in Mongolia. She would then fly back to Perth, Australia – the finish line.

Vedangi’s trip will cost around one crore and she is seeking the government’s help on this. She told Indian Express, “We are looking for a government support, else I will apply for a loan.”

She will try to meet potential sponsors and government officials in New Delhi whose help would be needed for the paperwork needed to cross continents solo on two wheels. Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry has assured to help her in whatever way possible.

