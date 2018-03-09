19 Y.O. Visual Artist Tara Anand Illustrates Her Perspective On The History of Indian Feminism

The last time we’d spoken to her, it was Tara’s series of illustrations called “I am no man” that had almost made us time travel back to our history class.

The series aimed to give female warriors the recognition they deserve, and this is what the 17-year-old visual artist had to say about it, “It is not just History textbooks but everything we commemorate our heroes with. Statues and roads are named after the men, and we also make movies and TV shows on them. So yeah, there’s a general lack of female presence in the way we record and remember our history”.

It’s been two years since, and Tara, who’s currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from School Of Visual Arts, New York, has illustrated many more interesting and thought-provoking series. Source of our knowledge being her colourful and quite intense Instagram feed!

“Your skin colour only means something if you want it to. And all that matters is what you think of it.” This is what she had to say about the series she did on ‘Skin Shade Card’. And another, about which you’ll learn more upon digging through our conversation, is where she reflects on the ‘History of Indian Feminism’.

The only thing that makes her feel insecure is the thought of lagging behind her peers, but quickly getting over it, she tells us about her dreams, “I wish to own a bookshop one day, and also a museum dedicated to women’s art through the ages in India”.

Well, need we tell you more about her? We think not. And so, here’s Tara talking about her art and a lot more:

What is your biggest takeaway from Vedic feminism?

The biggest thing I found when I was researching Vedic era feminism, in context of the philosophy (I obviously can’t vouch for how much of it translated into day to day life), was how much of a construct the idea of “gender” was. If the world is an illusion and all that matters is the soul, what does it say about concepts like gender that we use to define ourselves?



I also recently learned (through someone commenting on my Instagram post) that a lot of the feminist philosophy and thought in the Vedic era was appropriated from indigenous beliefs. This is not something I included in my illustrations and just goes to show how important it is to think of things in terms of intersectionality and not simply have a monolithic view of feminism.

Do you have a role model from the ‘History of Indian Feminism’?

Tarabai Shinde. I think it’s very important to think about a movement and to write about it in a way that is thoughtful, impactful and accessible.

Tarabai was also a founding member of Satyashodhak Samar and was educated in Marathi, Sanskrit and English by her radical father

Through my art!

Which would be that incident of the triumph of patriarchy in Indian History that shook you to the core?

Not so much an incident but when I started recognizing how much internalised misogyny the educated, well-off women in my life were exhibiting during the #metoo movement. A lot of their reactions came from a place of privilege and complacency in the existing patriarchal state of things.

Liberal western thoughts that according to you compliment or merge with Vedic times’?

A lot of liberal western thought is heavily influenced by eastern philosophy so it just depends on how you look at it. Regardless, it’s best to think of the context always while trying to apply a philosophy because every situation is different.

While women are leading and fighting on front lines, they are still not eligible for all army positions. Your comment?

I think it’s awful. Equal opportunities should be available to men and women and this comes from a much larger problem of viewing women as physically weaker, always. If our culture developed to encourage physical strength and fitness in women by promoting things like sports and allowing women to spend time outdoors, we would begin to address what I believe to be the root of this issue!

How do you value ‘right to vote’? And do you feel that even though women have that right on the constitution front, it still gets suppressed at home level?

I think, firstly, a lot of people aren’t even aware of rights that they have, even on paper. Secondly, Indian society is in the strange position where it trumps civic rights. Even if you have the right to do something, it doesn’t mean society can’t ostracise you for doing it. Having rights isn’t enough to empower someone; we have to have a much more inclusive and tolerant society that gives people the kind of environment in which they feel safe enough to exercise their rights.

You did a series of illustrations on Greek Goddesses. One Greek goddess you would personify?

I like to say Athena, but I think I’m flattering myself.

And another series of yours was on ‘skin shade card’. Would you share with us any experience of getting reduced to the Pantone shade card?

One of the experiences in the series is mine. The one where the taxi driver thought he was being nice by saying I didn’t look South Indian because of my skin colour.

What are your views on body positivity as an illustrator?

I think body positivity is amazing because it allows you to define yourself. It helps you to realise that beauty is a flexible concept and indeed, just a concept.

And before we wrap up, let’s get you to fill in some blanks on another of your series [“______” I am like other girls]:

One good habit:

I read and I am like other girls.

One bad habit:

I check my phone too often and I am like other girls.

One liking:

I love languages and I am like other girls.

" I sing in the shower and I am like other girls "

One rule you break:

I’m really boring I don’t think I break any major rules.

Well but that, too, could be true for many. Ha-ha.