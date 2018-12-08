19 Y.O. Ravija Singal Becomes Youngest Asian Woman To Win The Iron Man Title

The winner of this year’s Iron Man title held in Busselton, Australia, has been 19-year-old Nashik resident Ravija Singal, who became the youngest Asian woman to win the title. She had also won the youngest half Iron Man title in February this year.

She participated in events like swimming (3.8 km), cycling (180 km), and running (42.2 km), which had to be completed in 17 hours, completing them in 16 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds flat.

“It feels great to be on the same podium as my father. My parents are my heroes. What makes them proud makes me happy. I also feel motivated, happy and blessed that I am the youngest female Iron Man in Asia. I just want girls to come forward and participate in events like these. I am all for girl power,” she said. Last year in August, her father Nashik police commissioner Ravinderkumar Singal had won the Iron Man title in France.

H/T: Femina