18-Year-Old Elavenil Valarivan Clinches Gold Medal At ISSF Junior World Cup

The ongoing International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Sydney witnessed a tremendous win from young shooter Elavenil Valarivan.

The 18-year-old from the state of Tamil Nadu created history by clinching a gold medal in 10m women’s air rifle event on Thursday. The shooter, who began shooting at the age of 14, beats Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh’s record who scored 629.1 points just two weeks ago as she shot a new world record by scoring 631.4 points.

She reached the top position by beating Chinese Taipei’s Lin Ying-Shin and Wang Zeru. Well, the young champion has won two medals in a week. Just last week, Elavenil had won a bronze medal at the FISU World Shooting Sports Championship.

Besides Elavenil, shooter Arjun Babuta also bagged a bronze medal, marking his second junior world cup medal in men’s 10m air rifle event. Shreya and Zeena, other Indian finalists, finished sixth and seventh respectively in the event.

H/T: The Times of India