18 Y.O. Slams President Trump For Mocking The Phenomenon Of Global Warming In His Tweet
- IWB Post
- November 28, 2018
Recently, there were forecasts that some parts of America could experience a cold wave this week. Reacting to the news, President Donald Trump mocked the phenomenon of global warming, saying, “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming?” Feels as if your brain cells just committed suicide, right? Well, ours did too.
While the world was, obviously, frustrated by Trump’s comment, 18-year-old Astha Sarmah from Assam slammed him with a fitting reply which has over 24k likes and around 6k retweets, with many calling Astha “hope of the future”.
Astha Sarmah on Twitter
@realDonaldTrump I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything.
