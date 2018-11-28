18 Y.O. Slams President Trump For Mocking The Phenomenon Of Global Warming In His Tweet

Recently, there were forecasts that some parts of America could experience a cold wave this week. Reacting to the news, President Donald Trump mocked the phenomenon of global warming, saying, “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming?” Feels as if your brain cells just committed suicide, right? Well, ours did too.

While the world was, obviously, frustrated by Trump’s comment, 18-year-old Astha Sarmah from Assam slammed him with a fitting reply which has over 24k likes and around 6k retweets, with many calling Astha “hope of the future”.