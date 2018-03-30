18 Y.O. Girl With Mastery Of Martial Arts Fights Off Three Men Following Her In Daylight

She warned them. She warned them again. But they didn’t listen to 18-year-old Priyanka Singha Roy and continued to pass lewd comments at her. Infuriated, she beat them up left, right, and centre.

Preparing for her 12th standard boards, Priyanka with her younger sister was on her way to a shop at Kamarpara, Sainthia municipality, in West Bengal. Three men passed indecent remarks at her and one of them also tried to grab her hand. She warned them to back off.

To three men’s surprise, she is a martial art learner for the past 10 months. Priyanka’s mother reportedly said, “My daughter is a keen student of martial arts. The youths were not aware of her skills. My daughter initially asked them to restrain themselves, but they paid no heed and continued with their lewd behaviour. Then she beat them up.”

The mother then lodged a complaint against the accused men on Monday evening. All three of them, identified as Amit Sahani, Dip Mandal, and Bhaskar Mandal, were arrested after people caught them in Sainthia, about 195 km from Kolkata. According to the reports, they are in their mid-twenties.

Birbhum superintendent of police, N Sudheer Kumar, lauded Priyanka’s courage and said, “She displayed rare bravery by dealing with the youths in the way she did.“

H/T: Hindustan Times