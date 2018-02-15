17-Year-Old Chloe Kim Is All Set To Win Hearts And Medals At The PyeongChang Olympics

Chloe Kim was just 4 years old when she discovered snowboarding for the first time when her father Jong Jin Kim visited Mountain High resort in the San Gabriel Mountains outside of Los Angeles with her. While using the four-year-old as a bait to lure his wife to accompany him, little did Jong know that it was the beginning of his daughter’s promising career.

Referred to as the “The Future of Women’s Snowboarding,” more than once and for quite some years now, Chloe snowboards more effortlessly than you walk and thus it didn’t come as a surprise when she clinched a gold medal with her brilliant performance in the snowboard halfpipe final.

She is a four-time X Games champion and would have made it to the Sochi Games had it not been for her age. She is 17 now and all set to rule hearts as well as PyeongChang Olympics. It was long ago when NBC hinted her as being one of the faces for the PyeongChang Games.

The 17-year-old is not just a sportsperson but a sports star with her bubbly personality and a marketing appeal that has already landed her a plethora of promotions. Sports Business Journal wrote recently, “You’d be hard-pressed to create a more promising brand spokeswoman in a lab.” Her Korean heritage and her L.A. lifestyle.

The snowboarder was only recently in the news when a radio host Patrick Connor called her ‘a hot piece of ass’. He instantly got embroiled in controversy as people started condemning his comment. He was quick to publish an apology as he wrote, “I’m truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologise to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot.”

You go girl!

H/T: The Washington Post