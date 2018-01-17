17-Year-Old Anika Is Dialing Elderly Out Of Loneliness

“Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” – Mark Twain.

Sadly, that’s not what the wrinkles on an old aged person’s face indicate. Often, they are a reflection of isolation, neglect, and avoidance from the very people who they spend years nurturing. But as they say, relationships are not merely forged by blood, some bloom from the compassion shown by strangers.

Seventeen-year-old Anika Kumar, from San Jose, California, founded the non-profit organization Forget Me Not. The organization intends to reduce instances of isolation, loneliness, and depression among older adults.

A teen that enjoys chatting with older adults? Now, that is intriguing! To quell our curiosity, we decided to have a conversation with this mystery teen herself.

What was the inspiration for your NGO Forget Me Not?

Until I began working at an assisted living facility for older adults, the idea of social isolation was almost foreign to me. My life is filled with social interaction, (if not in person, then online), so the concept of not having enough human connection was sometimes hard to fathom. At the assisted living facility, I learned that many older adults, despite having a safe place to live and reliable basic necessities, often lacked human social connection.

While some residents had to visit families and friends, others were not as fortunate. I recall one gentleman named Pete who was once a vibrant, outgoing and adventurous individual, but now spends his days quietly in the corner of the activities room at the facility. During my volunteer shifts, I remember how Pete would light up whenever I or someone else approached him for a conversation. For someone without many visiting family members, these short and simple chats served almost as a “lifeline” for him, boosting his spirits and making him feel valued.

As I started to think about possible solutions to the issue of social isolation, I founded a non-profit organization that provides companionship phone calls from caring high school volunteers to lonely older adults. Through the mutually enriching conversations, many of the teen callers forge undeniable bonds with their older adult friends, and these relationships grow stronger with each call.

Wonderful! Do you remember the very first conversation you had? What did you talk about?

The first conversations I had were a little bit awkward, simply because it felt strange to begin a relationship over the phone with someone over a half-century older than I was. I remember talking about the weather for extended periods of time. However, what I found pretty quickly was that it didn’t take long for the older adults to begin to open up. Once that happened, the conversations became so much more meaningful.

Well, you must need many volunteers to handle the numerous calls, How many volunteers are working at present with you?

Currently, Forget Me Not enlists the help of almost a dozen teen volunteers. They all come from my former high school and all have a desire to do something meaningful with their time. To join Forget Me Not, all teen volunteers must complete a mandatory on boarding training that equips them for any conversation.

How do you contact the senior citizens?

We contact the older adults through an app called Google Voices, which allows us to place calls every week. There are many ways for older adults to be a part of the program. Some are referrals from organizations we partner with, such as Episcopal Senior Communities or the Health Trust. Others add themselves to our contact list by submitting a simple form on our website: www.forgetmenotservices.org.

What kind of relationship do you share with your own grandparents?

My grandparents are a huge inspiration to me and a very large part of my life. They played a huge role in raising me, and have instilled in me a strong work ethic and compassionate heart from a very young age. I am always inspired by the stories they tell me about how hard they worked to get to where they are today. They have overcome a lot of adversity to provide me with opportunities, and it is so interesting to hear about the journeys they had in their lives.

If you were to get a chance to steal one thing from your Granny’s wardrobe what would that be?

Ever since I was young, my grandma used to wear these scarves that always made me feel warm and happy. I guess those scarves are my favourite part of my grandma’s wardrobe.

The most emotional phone conversation you ever had?

The most emotional conversations for me have been when I learn about something particularly difficult or adverse that an older adult has had to go through and then hear about how they overcame it. One conversation from the program that sticks out in my mind is an older adult who had shared some stories about surviving the Holocaust as a young child. It is incredibly inspiring to hear about the courage and perseverance that many of these seniors have.

What do you think is the biggest reason for loneliness?

People over age 65 are part of a population that is simply neglected in general. Often times, once someone reaches a certain age, their voice no longer matters as much, which is why older adults are underserved in today’s society. And while many programs exist to help older adults take care of themselves on the most basic level, very few are designed to focus on the happiness and social well being of this population.

Additionally, I think that technology, despite its overwhelming benefits, can sometimes be isolating. These days, many social interactions occur through a screen, and older adults are generally not “trained” to have social relationships over a Smartphone or computer.

Do their loneliness and sadness ever affect you? What do you do when you feel lonely?

I recognize that I am fortunate to always be surrounded by family and friends so that loneliness is never really a concern for me. When I feel isolated, it is comforting to know that I have a community of people that can support me. Imagining the situations of people who may not have this community is very difficult and one of the main reasons I wanted to start this nonprofit.

What do you think is the best way to bridge the generation gap?

While many may deny it, a generation gap certainly exists. And while it may never fully disappear, I think there are ways to get around it. In the context of a generation gap between older adults and teenagers, I think the biggest issue is technology. I, a teenager myself, know how difficult it is to put aside technology for a moment, but when that happens, a door opens for communication, meaningful conversation, and friendship in the most unlikely of places.

Next for your initiative?

The future of Forget Me Not includes a lot of expansion. More and more older adults are signing up for the program, and more teens are volunteering with the program. Additionally, in the past year, Forget Me Not has formed partnerships with several organizations, some of which are national, that will help the program grow.

In case you discover that the elderly you are conversing with has health issues or maybe is suffering from abuse, what step do you take in such situations?

Before beginning service with Forget Me Not, all teen volunteers are required to complete an onboarding training that teaches them about how to have conversations with various types of people over the phone. One part of the training instructs them on what to do in case if something concerning comes up. In the event of an emergency, volunteers are trained to report directly to their supervisor. In the event of a red flag or something that could potentially be dangerous, volunteers are trained to document the issue in a call log to be followed up on later.

Do you find the elderly as good listeners?

The best part of this program is that it is mutually beneficial. I started the program with the intent to better the lives of the older adults, but what I continue to find every week that we make the calls is that sometimes the teen volunteers get more out of it than the seniors themselves, just because there is so much to learn from them. A lot of us teenagers are thinking about the next chapters of our lives, with colleges, careers, etc. And the older adults, having gone through those life transitions themselves are really great at providing us with advice and encouragement. Sometimes, it is really refreshing to talk about our own problems with the older adults and hear their perspectives.

One life-lesson you learned from your conversations?

One thing I’ve learned is that one day, all of us may face challenges related to social isolation. As my work has shown, today’s isolated older adults were once the vibrant and valued members of society. We, the “younger generation” may be at the forefront of “connectedness” today, but at the rate that technology is advancing, we are all at risk of getting left behind as we age. And the reality is that nothing can replace genuine human interaction. Humans are innately social animals, and we need this interaction to feel a sense of belonging, purpose, value, and ultimately, bliss.