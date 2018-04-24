17 Y.O. Gang-Raped By Three In Moving Car, One Of Them Her Relative

On 18th April, in Greater Noida, a 17-year-old girl was returning home from school, after she missed her school bus around 2:30pm, when three men, one of them her classmate, offered her a lift in their car. They allegedly gang-raped her the moving car.

“One of them was a distant relative of the victim, while another was her classmate in school. The third accused was unknown to her, and has not been identified yet,” said Ram Bhawan Singh, station house officer (SHO), Greater Noida police station.

Her parents registered a complaint with the police when she did not return home by the evening, “The girl’s parents approached the police around 9pm. They said their daughter traveled from her school in Kasna by the school bus and generally reached home by 3pm. When she failed to return by the evening that day, they got extremely worried,” said the SHO.

She was later found in an isolated area around midnight near an engineering college in the Knowledge Park area. While the police are searching for the three accused, an FIR has been registered against them under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

H/T: Hindustan Times