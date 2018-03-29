17 Y.O. Ganemat Sekhon Becomes First Indian Woman Skeet Shooter To Win ISSF World Championship Medal

At the age of 17, Ganemat Sekhon has become the first Indian woman skeet shooter to win a medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship, in Sydney, Australia. She won a bronze medal at the women’s skeet event, on Tuesday. Currently a Class XIIth student, she proves that talent is not based on one’s age.

Sekhon recounted the day when her father Amrinder took her, for the first time, to New Moti Bagh Shooting Range in Patiala in 2015.

“My father and cousins would always talk about double barrel guns and I wanted to try this sport. When I started, I hit the first shot but fell two feet back after the gun recoiled. But the fact that skeet involved a moving target in opposite directions in outdoor conditions fascinated me. When I won the medal today, my father reminded me of that incident and we laughed. It was a tense final and as the conditions were windy, I missed double targets in the first round,” she shared.

In 2015, Ganemat started skeet shooting and won a silver in 2016 at the Senior National Championships in Pune and a silver medal at the Championship last year in New Delhi. Though she made the best score of 116 in the final selection trials, in her first trial she made a score of 109 because of which she missed a spot in the Commonwealth Games by 33 points.

“Chandigarh still lacks a fully automatic outdoor range. My school allowed me to leave at 11 am and I would travel to Patiala daily to train with my mother Puneet Sekhon. The national camp also gave me a chance to train under national foreign coach and 1994 Olympic gold medallist Ennio Falco and he told me to improve the barrel position and not care about a dip in scores at this age. Missing the CWG team was a disappointment but I will prepare for the Senior World Cup,” said the shooter.

H/T: The Indian Express