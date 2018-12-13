17-Hour Days And Minimum Pay: The Life Of Female Migrant Construction Workers In India

How many of you know that December 18th is recognized as International Migrants Day? Not many, right? Now, my next question is, were you aware that 46% of labor migrants in India are women, and they work for more than 17 hours a day?

We have mostly been unaware of the difficulties these women have been living through on a daily basis. Making us aware of the real stories of their lives, Aajeevika Bureau via Gender Log is celebrating Migrants Day this year by sharing sad yet true facts from the life of these women. Gender Log is a crowdsourced hub on a mission to accommodate diverse voices, broaden, and encourage discussions on gender, and Aajeevika Bureau is an NGO transforming the lives of migrant workers by offering services at source and destination.

Genderlog on Twitter Absence of decent housing & basic facilities such as functioning toilets, running water and creches at workplace multiples the workload on women manifold. Poor interface between urban governance & migrants affects migrant women much more. @AajeevikaBureau #Migrantsday2018 (2/2)

Genderlog on Twitter For migrant women living on construction sites, the situation is equally pressing. While a toilet on the site should ideally save their time, in many situations, there are no doors, water or light. Here’s one such site, where over 100 workers are employed. #MigrantsDay2018

Genderlog on Twitter The lack of a water source in their living spaces forces migrant women living in open spaces to spend 45 minutes fetching water from varied and unreliable sources every day. ​The women need to carry over five cans of 20 litres as fast as they can. #MigrantsDay2018 #HousingForAll

Genderlog on Twitter In addition, they spend 3.5 hours on accessing basic facilities such as sanitation, water, walking to and from the naka or worksite, or in wrapping and unwrapping their household every morning. #MigrantsDay2018 #HousingForAll #UnpaidWork

Genderlog on Twitter Pregnant women spend up to 8 months of their pregnancy working in the city. They return to the village for their delivery as there is no support systems, but are forced to resume within 15 days with their infant; they cannot afford to stop earning. #MigrantsDay2018 #healthcare

Genderlog on Twitter Deliveries on site, miscarriages are commonly reported on construction sites, but large number of migrant women workers remain completely invisible & outside the coverage of government mandated maternal & childcare, especially ante/post natal care. #MigrantsDay2018 #HealthCare