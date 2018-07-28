16-Year-Old Haryana Girl Becomes Youngest Woman To Scale Mount Everest

Shivangi Pathak, 16, has become the youngest woman to scale Mount Everest from the Nepal side, according to The Better India.

Shivangi, who is from Hisar, Haryana, believes that women can overcome every possible obstacle to achieve their goals, and climbed the Mount Everest with this spirit. Her inspiration is Arunima Sinha, the first Indian amputee to climb Everest.

Shivangi, who was among 59 Indians who were part of the climb this season, said, “I am here to fulfil my childhood dream. I have my only mission to conquer every mountain on this beautiful planet.”

Among her many admirers online is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated her on Twitter.

Narendra Modi on Twitter Stupendous accomplishment. Congratulations to Shivangi! https://t.co/tsINI206xq

H/T: The Better India