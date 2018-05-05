16-Year-Old Girl Raped And Burned Alive In Jharkhand

A 16-year-old was raped and then burned alive by her rapist and his men in Chatra district on Friday. Fourteen people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime, reported news agency PTI.

According to Hindustan Times, the village panchayat imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on them on Friday for raping the girl the night before, which enraged the man and he burned her, the police said.

Before killing her, the accused and his henchmen brutally beat up the girl’s parents during a hearing at the kangaroo court, forcing them to run for their life, eyewitnesses told the police.

According to the girl’s family members, the accused had abducted her from her cousin’s home and raped her before letting her go. The victim’s father said, “After the incident, we approached the village elders who suggested holding a panchayat in the village on Friday morning to decide the punishment. When the panchayat imposed a cash penalty, the accused and his men got infuriated and started thrashing us. We ran away to save our lives. However, when we returned after half an hour, we found our daughter burnt and dead inside our home.”

Deputy superintendent of police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said, “The panchayat was convened to settle the issue on Friday when the accused and others thrashed the girl’s parents and set the girl on fire. She died on the spot.”

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, he added.

