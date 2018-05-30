16 Y.O. Sirisha Mehtani Scores 97.4% In 10th Boards While Battling Cancer And Struggling To Attend Her Classes

The CBSE 10th results are out and the world learns about new heroes who worked hard to succeed. One such example is 16-year-old Sirisha Mehtani from Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, who scored 97.4% even though she has been suffering from a rare form of tumour and a neurological disorder since 2016.

Her medical condition plus her ongoing treatment strained her physically because of which she had difficulty attending classes but she refused to let any of it get in her way. She scored 100 in science and social studies.

“She suffered a lot. She would attend only 1-2 periods in a day. Her mother would wait for her outside the class. We are extremely proud of her,” said Sister Nisha, Principal, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School.

“We thank her school and the doctors at PGI for their extraordinary support and care. Together they made it possible for Sirisha to take her exams,” said her father Naresh Mehtani, HUDA chief town planner.

It was her desire to make her family proud that gave Sirisha the strength to go through her exams. The brave girl is going to pursue medical stream in Class 11 as she aspires to become a doctor.