16 Y.O. Rajni Upadhyay Wins A Gold In The Junior Women Boxing Championship

The spirit of a champion runs in the blood of people from the state of Haryana. The land that has given India many talented players like Vijender Singh, Manoj Kumar, Akhil Kumar, and Kavita Chahal has another young boxer on the list, Rajni Upadhyay. Earlier this week, 16-year-old Rajni from Uttar Pradesh won a gold medal in the women’s 46 kg final, at the 2nd Junior National Women Boxing Championship held in Chandigarh University.

Rajni gives the credit of her success to her father who has struggled to ensure that she can live her dream of becoming a boxer by working tirelessly to sell lassi on the streets of Panipat. Her father spends 12 hours a day selling lassi for Rs 8 a glass.

Rajni standing on the first position with her gold medal.

“I am the third of six siblings. My father starts his day even before I wake up. He collects lassi from the village homes and travels from our village in Buana Lakhu to Panipat on his bike to sell it. When I showed an interest in boxing, he supported me. I trained under coach Surinder Malik sir at the village. I would box with old gloves. At times there was not enough food for three full meals but my mother Usha Rani would make some ghee from left-over curd,” shared Rajni with Indian Express.

Her journey as a boxer began with training under Coach Surinder Malik at the Phul Singh Memorial Boxing Club in the village along with 50 other girls. Last year she became the national champion at the Boxing Federation of India’s Junior Nationals in Dehradun, following which she even won a gold medal in the Nations Junior Cup in Serbia, after defeating Russia’s Anastasia Kiriyenko.

Rajni also shared that her biggest wish is to meet Mary Kom and she hopes that one day she can win the gold medal with Mary Kom handing her the prize. “That day will be like winning in Olympics for me,” she adds.

Picture Credits: Cover photo by Jasbir Malhi

H/T: The Better India