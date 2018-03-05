16 Y.O. Manu Bhaker Makes India Proud, Ends 2nd Day Of Shooting World Cup With A Gold

As the second day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup ended, India already stood with a tally of five medals, with 16-year-old Manu Bhaker in the spotlight. In her international debut itself, she bagged the gold medal on her final shot in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event, winning against experienced competitors in Mexico’s Guadalajara on Sunday.

“I am extremely happy at winning Gold, especially as this is my first World Cup. I look forward to performing even better in upcoming competitions,” said Manu Bhaker as she beat home favourite Alejandra Zavala, a two-time World Cup Finals winner, with a final score of 237.5. Zavala scored 237.1 while Celine Goberville of France, scoring 217.0, won the bronze.

ISSF on Twitter Manu Bhaker’s evolution in the last nine months: 49th last year at the ISSF Junior World Championship 👉 on top of the podium at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara! https://t.co/Ekq5amGy5q #ISSFWC

Before Bhaker ended the day with her golden finish, Shahzar Rizvi and Jitu Rai had won gold and bronze in the Men’s 10M Air Pistol and on the first day of competitions on Saturday, a bronze was won by Mehuli Ghosh in the Women’s 10M Air Rifle. Another bronze was added by Ravi Kumar, on Sunday, in the 10m Air Rifle event.

“This is a dream start. The young guns and future of Indian shooting are firing on all cylinders and let us only hope that these are signs of even better things to come in the near future. Manu showed excellent composure for one so young and Ravi’s consistency over the past year or so has also been heartening to watch. We are now hungry for more,” said National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh, appreciating how the new season of international shooting sport has started.

H/T: The Quint