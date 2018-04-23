16 Y.O Girl Raped By Her Stepfather In Punjab, Was Asked To Keep Silent About It By Her Mother

Over six months ago, in Punjab’s Batala, a 16-year-old girl was raped by her stepfather and was told by her mother to not disclose it to anyone. Unable to bear the mental trauma, she approached her father and he filed a complaint with the police.

In June last year when her mother left the survivor’s father and started living with Vijay Kumar, who started molesting the 16-year-old after a few months. He raped her one day when she was alone in the house.

“Since my mother did not bother about my plight, so on April 19, I went to my father’s house in Amritsar and narrated the entire incident to him. Then, he lodged a complaint at the city police station in Batala,” said the survivor in her complaint.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, has been arrested after the victim’s medical checkup. A case has been registered under the sections 376, 342, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 3 and 4 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act against him.

H/T: Hindustan Times