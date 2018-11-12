16 Y.O. Girl In Tamil Nadu Succumbs To Injuries After Being Raped, One Of The Accused Arrested

The 16-year-old tribal girl in Dharmapuri who was raped by two men from her locality succumbed to her injuries 10th November. Her family and relatives have refused the accept the body as they demanded that action to be taken against the policemen on duty at Kottampaati Police Station. Following this, the police successfully nabbed Sathish, one of the accused on Sunday, from his relative’s house in Yercaud, but the other accused Ramesh is still at large.

“Our daughter was not taken immediately to the hospital and given the appropriate treatment. This is why she is dead today. The police wouldn’t take our complaint. And the culprits were able to escape. I will not accept my daughter’s body until they are caught,” said the girl’s father. So, on Sunday, the relatives of the victim along with the villagers protested in front of the hospital, blocked the roads and held a hunger strike.

Apart from their above-mentioned demands, they wanted that the autopsy of the girl should be videotaped and should take place in the presence of people appointed by the SC/ST Commission. They also demanded for a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim’s family and for Inspector Muthukrishnan of Kodampatti police station to be suspended as well as the other policemen who were on duty with him that day.

In order to pacify the protesters, Dharmapuri District Collector S Malarvizhi visited them and assured them that the accused will be arrested within 48 hours and the matter of the compensation will be brought to the government’s attention. Following this, the protests and hunger strike were called off. Deputy Superintendent of Police AC Sellapandian also assured them that specified police inspector will be facing an inquiry and will be facing appropriate consequences if he is found guilty.

The victim was an 11th grade student at a government school in Pappireddipatti town. She was visiting her village for Diwali and on the night of 5 November, she was ambushed by the two accused in the forest, who were drunk, where she had gone to attend nature’s call. They gagged and raped her. “When my daughter didn’t return home, we went looking for her and found her torn clothes in the forest. The two men escaped when they saw us coming and we found her lying unconscious,” her father said.

When her parents tried to file a complaint at Kottapatti police station, the police dissuaded from filing a rape case citing the child’s reputation and her future. The rape case was only registered after the death of the victim on Saturday and even though the culprits had been identified, they were not arrested. The father alleges that the police misled the Child Welfare Committee as they told them that she was a victim of a rape attempt.

H/T: Firstpost