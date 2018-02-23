15th Mumbai International Film Festival Commemorates Pakistani Women Who Went Against The Tide

It was exactly a year ago in February when Tribune published the article ‘Treatment of women in Pakistan’ which opened with “Pakistan does not treat its women well.” The 15th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for Documentary, Short Fiction, and Animation acknowledging the very same fact commemorated its women bravehearts through documentaries on their lives.

It should not come as a shocker that the filmmakers who took upon their shoulders the herculean task of chronicling the challenging lives of women in Pakistan were all women. One thing common to all the stories was the fact that they were narratives of resistance inspired by women who rebelled against authority.

I scarcely knew of Qandeel Baloch when I heard the news that she had been strangled to death by her own brother for “bringing disrepute” to the family’s honour. Intrigued to find out how heinously profane she must have been to lead her own brother to kill her I researched and then got disappointed. All that Qandeel ever did was that she walked out of an abusive marriage and sought liberation and fame through Instagram as she aspired to bring herself out from the mire of poverty. A lot of people will say that she was this and she was that but to me, she was just a woman trying to seek liberation.

Tazeen Bari and Saad Khan’s documentary Qandeel (2017) does the task of narrating the struggles of 18-year-old Qandeel who left her abusive husband and moved with her infant son to Karachi to restart her life and then found Instagram that gave her the agency to reclaim her individuality and the right over her body. The threats that she got in the response of her rebellion only emboldened her further and media soon took notice and she became popular as the “Kim Kardashian of Pakistan”. Qandeel who made out of her suffering and poverty on her own was strangled to death by her own brother in 2016 when she filmed herself chatting with religious leader Mufti Abdul Qavi in a hotel room. The documentary depicts that while Qandeel’s voice was silenced her example gave a voice and agency to a plethora of young Pakistani voices online.

Architect and social activist Perween Rahman met a similar fate as Qandeel, she was shot dead for taking on the land and water mafia in her city. That was her fault: she voiced her opinion and fought for what was right! Mahera Omar’s Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist (2016) documents Perween’s 30-year long career, during which she became the savior of city’s poor people and Partition refugees as she helped them develop decent living conditions and that is when she came across the land and water mafia and posited her stance against them. The movie recounts the career of the brave woman in the city of Karachi, the city divided between the rich and poor where a rich woman was killed for fighting for the poor.

Rosheen Khan was one among the hoards of Pakistani girls whose parents think it is futile to spend any money on their education. But Rosheen refused to lie back and get lost in the darkness of anonymity and dependence and joined PADI master instructor Yousuf Ali’s scuba diving center. Her struggle paid off as she became Pakistan’s first female scuba diving instructor. Nameera Ahmed’s The Mermaid of Churna Island (2014) documents how Rosheen had to distance from her family to get near to her dreams and how she consequently made it big in her career and shattered all gender norms.

While the documentaries narrated the poignant yet powerful stories of the life of women in Pakistan and highlighted their struggles they also gave out the message that while the struggle is real so is the outcome.

