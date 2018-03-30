155 Companies Will Have To Induct A Woman Director By April 1, 2019

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) held its meeting yesterday and looking at the lack of women directors in one-third of the top 500 listed entities by market capitalisation in India, it ruled out a new norm to induct at least one woman independent director in these firms by April 1, 2019.

There are at least 155 companies among the top 500 listed that would have to appoint a woman director by April 1, 2019. Few of which are Ambuja Cements, Avenue Supermarts, Bharti Airtel, Castrol India, DLF, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, HDFC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Reliance Industries along with most of the banking entities like State Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Central Bank of India. The action has to be initiated quickly by the companies if they want to ensure compliance with SEBI.

SEBI further added that there should be at least one woman director in the top 1,000 listed entities, by April 1, 2020.

Last year in October 2017, SEBI committee led by banker Uday Kotak recommended changes in the corporate governance. One of the key recommendations was that at least 50 percent of every listed company’s board should consist of independent directors, including at least one woman director. Most of the recommendations by Uday Kotak was approved by the capital market regulator on Wednesday.

Apart from this, 65 of the listed 500 companies will have to increase the number of independent directors and 165 will have to separate the role of MD or Chief Executive Officer from that of the Chairman, by April 1, 2019.

“All decisions have been taken with a view to enhance corporate governance but governance cannot improve only on the basis of law. One needs to ensure that the implementation is done religiously,” said J.N. Gupta, managing director, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), a proxy advisory firm.

H/T: The Hindu