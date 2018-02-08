15-Year-Old, Along With A Group Of 30 Girls, Revolts Against Her Child Marriage In Bihar

While laws keep being made against social evils like dowry and child marriage, we can hardly witness them being enforced unless people raise their voice against the injustice being inflicted on them. A 15-year-old girl in Bihar recently proved the same when she along with her 30 school friends revolted against her child marriage and successfully stopped it.

A class 8th student in Bihar, Pinky Kumar was supposed to tie the knot with a 22-year-old widower on February 18. But the 15-year-old displayed impeccable courage as she decided to take things in her hands and save herself from the ordeal.

Along with her 30 friends from school, she went to a police station in Barachatti on Tuesday and narrated her story to the police and impressed them by her courage. The police then took over the matter and convinced the girl’s parents as well as the village Panchayat to call off the wedding.

According to Hindustan Times, she said, “I knew this marriage is illegal. I want to study and complete my education. I tried to convince my parents but they ignored my pleas. I shared my plight with my friends and sought their help. They proved to be my saviour.” As she thanked station house officer Chetananand Jha for his help, she said, “I participated in a human chain campaign against child marriage and dowry on January 21 organised by the Bihar government,”

Pinky and her friends have definitely set an example by revolting against child marriage and their move has drawn appreciation from everyone. The group has also proved that solidarity can do what laws sometimes cannot.

