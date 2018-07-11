15 Y.O. Reyhan Jamalova Has Created A Device That Can Create 3,626 kWH Of Electricity From Rainwater

Ever heard of a device that can harvest the energy of raindrops and generate 3,626 kWh of electric power from it? Well, Reyhan Jamalova, a 15-year-old girl from Azerbaijan has achieved the impossible and successfully made such a device which she calls Rainergy. Her innovation earned her a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2018, making her the first Azerbaijani person in history to make it to the renowned list.

She was in 9th grade when her father’s statement that, “If you can make energy from wind, why not from rain?” triggered her creative prowess and with her friend, Zahra Gasimzade, she built a device to harvest energy from rainwater. During the four months of designing and calculations, they were assisted by their physics tutors and helped by the government of Azerbaijan who provided the seed money (USD 20,000).

Rainergy is a 9-meter-high device, has four main parts: a rainwater collector, a water tank, an electric generator and a battery. Once the rainwater is collected in the tank it then flows through the generator at high speed. Thus electricity is generated and stored in the battery.

This simple system uses only seven liters of rainwater and the smallest device can light up three LED lamps and a bigger one can light up nearly 22 LED lamps. This can be used to relieve pressure on the local power grid and can also be a backup electricity source. The device is also very eco-friendly as it only emits about 10g/kWh of CO2 when it is producing electricity. In a year, this low-cost device can generate 3,626 kWh of electricity, which is enough to provide electricity to a small family’s household.

As her motto is to “Light up one house at a time”, Jamalova said, “We designed Rainergy to produce electricity from the rain, to solve the problem of energy deficiency in rainy and low-income countries.” And the noble reason behind her innovation has attracted the attention of countries like the Philippines, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia that receive heavy rainfall. They also have several underprivileged communities that don’t have electricity.

In India, Jamalova’s device was first presented at the Global Summit of Entrepreneurship in November 2017. Even Ivanka Trump mentioned Jamalova in her speech on the occasion. She also received an honorable mention at the Model UN Conference in Azerbaijan in 2017 and reached ClimateLaunchpad’s (Europe’s largest green business idea competition) final stage.

H/T: The Better India