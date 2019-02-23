15 Y.O. Malaikah Gul Dev From Kashmir Wins Gold Medal In Annual Women’s Alpine Skiing

At the Annual Women’s Alpine Skiing, Advanced Level Dream Programmed in Seoul, South Korea, Kashmir’s Malaikah Gul Dev, 15, won a gold medal. The tournament had 155 participants from 55 countries.

Aspiring to win medals for India in Olympics one day, Malaikah has been skiing since she was three. Her father is Gul Mustafa Dev, the first Olympian from Kashmir and he was the one who introduced her daughter to skiing.

“It is a great feeling to win a gold medal in an international programme. So I am proud of myself and I am proud of my father,” said Malaikah, who is currently a 9th-grade student at Delhi Public School, Srinagar.

H/T: InUth