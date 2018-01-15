15 Y.O. Girl Found Dead With 19 Injuries After Being Gang-Raped And Brutalized In Haryana

Missing since last week, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was found dead on the bank of a water channel in Haryana’s Jind district on Saturday. The Class X student’s body was examined and it was found that the teenager had been gang-raped and terribly brutalized by her assailants, who had inserted a blunt object into her private parts, causing internal injuries.

“In all, her body had 19 injuries — largely on the face, head, chest, and hands. Her lungs were ruptured, suggesting someone might have sat on her chest,” said Dr. S K Dattarwal, head of PGIMS Rohtak’s forensic department. The medical reports have pointed out that the girl had been subjected immense brutality and was, perhaps, drowned.

“At the same time, water was found from her body. Her body parts were badly damaged, suggesting both unnatural act and gang rape. There were internal injuries as well, suggesting the assailants had inserted a foreign object,” he said. The forensic department has asked the police to provide them with the scene of the crime report and photographs of the spot.

The victim was the daughter of a tailor living in a village under Jhansa police station in Kurukshetra and was the eldest of the two siblings. According to the case of abduction filed by her family, she had gone missing with a 20-year-old man from her village, who is also missing and the police is actively searching for him.

“My daughter was kidnapped and raped, culprits should be punished, we want justice for her. If the administration had done its job well, an incident like this would have never happened,” said the grieving father of the victim, who had refused to accept her body for cremation as they wanted the case to be handed to the CBI. and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the Nirbhaya Fund. It was on Haryana minister KK Bedi’s assurance that they will receive justice without delay that the family finally accepted the body.

H/T: The Times Of India