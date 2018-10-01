15 Tweets By Indian Women For Anyone Who Thinks That Only Men Can Be Funny

For a long time, people thought women can’t be funny. “You’re funny for a woman” used to be considered a compliment. Increasingly, women are proving that this is bullshit, some by going on reality shows and demolishing their competitors, but most of them are doing this through Twitter.

Not a day goes by when an Indian woman doesn’t come up with a zinger on Twitter and it doesn’t go viral. So here are 15 hilarious tweets by women for anyone who still lives with the misconception that women aren’t funny.

aishwarya chawla on Twitter When you are like Mere khwaabo me jo aaye And your mom’s like Usse kaho jaye rishta leke aaye

Nishtha on Twitter when only the girl’s side has paid for the photographer

Agrima Joshua on Twitter Success, as portrayed on Indian television. For men: Helicopters, skyscrapers, business suits, womanising, Pan Parag For women: Chainsmoking

Shruti on Twitter When you actually feel good about yourself for a minute

Light-Say-Burr on Twitter When your parents are roasting you in front of guests.

Ankita on Twitter Bhaiya, puchke mein thoda aur teekha daalo

Priyanka Lahiri on Twitter Twitter, where you log in saying “Kya ho raha hai?” And log out saying “Ho kya raha hai?

Priyal on Twitter If we don’t get off the flight within the first 50 seconds of it landing, the flight will take off again with us in it – Indians

Binu 🌸 on Twitter I get so overwhelmed and emotional over Sonam, Anushka getting married when I don’t even hardcore stan them. The day Ranbir gets married I’m gonna LEAVE HIS WEDDING SINGING CHANNA MEREYA, WITH THE FLOWER POT…NO LIE

P on Twitter Punjabi playlist hai ki shopping cart?

Madhura on Twitter Office jaake kamao, Salary dekhke LMAO.

Ankita on Twitter Me: *dies in sleep* Family and friends: Well, at least she died doing what she loved most.

bangsty on Twitter suzanne: pls dont talk in ur secret language when i’m here hrithik to hridhaan & hrehaan: hyour hmother hcant hever hbond hlike bthis hrofl

Poulami Sinha on Twitter Wanted to go out on a romantic dinner date with boyfriend. Can you suggest some nice boyfriend?

Which one’s your favourite?

