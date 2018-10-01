15 Tweets By Indian Women For Anyone Who Thinks That Only Men Can Be Funny
For a long time, people thought women can’t be funny. “You’re funny for a woman” used to be considered a compliment. Increasingly, women are proving that this is bullshit, some by going on reality shows and demolishing their competitors, but most of them are doing this through Twitter.
Not a day goes by when an Indian woman doesn’t come up with a zinger on Twitter and it doesn’t go viral. So here are 15 hilarious tweets by women for anyone who still lives with the misconception that women aren’t funny.
aishwarya chawla on Twitter
When you are like Mere khwaabo me jo aaye And your mom’s like Usse kaho jaye rishta leke aaye
Nishtha on Twitter
when only the girl’s side has paid for the photographer
Agrima Joshua on Twitter
Success, as portrayed on Indian television. For men: Helicopters, skyscrapers, business suits, womanising, Pan Parag For women: Chainsmoking
Shruti on Twitter
When you actually feel good about yourself for a minute
Light-Say-Burr on Twitter
When your parents are roasting you in front of guests.
Ankita on Twitter
Bhaiya, puchke mein thoda aur teekha daalo
Priyanka Lahiri on Twitter
Twitter, where you log in saying “Kya ho raha hai?” And log out saying “Ho kya raha hai?
Priyal on Twitter
If we don’t get off the flight within the first 50 seconds of it landing, the flight will take off again with us in it – Indians
Binu 🌸 on Twitter
I get so overwhelmed and emotional over Sonam, Anushka getting married when I don’t even hardcore stan them. The day Ranbir gets married I’m gonna LEAVE HIS WEDDING SINGING CHANNA MEREYA, WITH THE FLOWER POT…NO LIE
P on Twitter
Punjabi playlist hai ki shopping cart?
Madhura on Twitter
Office jaake kamao, Salary dekhke LMAO.
Ankita on Twitter
Me: *dies in sleep* Family and friends: Well, at least she died doing what she loved most.
bangsty on Twitter
suzanne: pls dont talk in ur secret language when i’m here hrithik to hridhaan & hrehaan: hyour hmother hcant hever hbond hlike bthis hrofl
Poulami Sinha on Twitter
Wanted to go out on a romantic dinner date with boyfriend. Can you suggest some nice boyfriend?
