14 Y.O. Set On Fire In Meerut By Six Men After She Refused Their Sexual Advances

On August 17th, a 14-year-old Class X girl was admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital suffering from 60% burns after she was allegedly set on fire by six men who were sexually harassing her. After she didn’t respond to their advances, they barged into her house, assaulted her and her family members and then set her on fire.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the case,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Rajesh Kumar Pandey.

“The girl was brought here in a critical state. She has 60% deep burns and smoke inhalation injuries. She is being looked after by a team of doctors,” said Safdarjung Hospital medical superintendent Rajendra Sharma.

The accused have been identified as Rajvansh Bagdi, Devendra Bagdi, Rohit Saini, Gajraj Saini, Aman, and Deepak. Of the six, it was Rohit who had been pursuing the victim for the last three-four days, in an attempt to make her talk to him, but she refused.

“On Thursday [August 16], Rohit and his friends stopped her, while she was returning from tuitions, held her hand and asked her to come with them,” said the victim’s grandfather.

After the girl refused, Rohit threw a mobile phone in her bag with the threat that she’ll receive a call in the evening. “They said that she will have to pick up the call otherwise they would harm her and the family,” her grandfather said.

When she returned home, she told everything to her parents who decided to go to the accused’s parents and when the girl received a call on the phone around 8 pm, her father picked up the call and scolded the accused.

“He [father] scolded the man and told him to stop harassing his daughter. The parents then went to the man’s house a few meters away from ours,” the victim’s grandfather said.

Though Rohit’s parents assured them that this will not happen again, the victim again received a call at 1 a.m. This time too the accused was scolded by the victim’s father. Two of the accused came to the victim’s house saying that they are taking back their phone. “First, they sweet-talked and then started an argument. They threatened to upload videos and pictures of the girl on the Internet that would ruin her life. Eventually, they pulled out their belts and started beating the girl and other women. They called a few others who brought kerosene and set her on fire before fleeing,” the grandfather said.

“We are investigating the case thoroughly and have arrested Rajvansh, Devendra, Deep Mohan alias Deepak and one person whose name is yet to be confirmed by the victim,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Mr. Pandey said.

H/T: The Hindu

