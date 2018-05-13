14 Y.O. Nishant Sharma Wonders Why Moms Always Say ‘Na Beta Na,’ And He Will Sing About It

This Mother’s Day, IWB pondered on the idea of reversing the dynamics of the mother-child relationship. We decided to make a lori for the one who hitherto has always been the authority on all the loris.

You know that mother who takes care of her kid throughout the day and forgets herself somewhere in the pursuit and still thinks that she is not doing enough? Of course, you do because that’s every mother ever!

We decided to create a song to reassure all mothers that all that she is doing is enough and most importantly that she is enough.

Our Singer and songwriter Komal Panwar set out in search of little singers who could help her with the idea. Resourceful as she is, Komal returned with some real gems. Among her little singers, 14-year-old Nishant Sharma was the first one to visit the IWB Bungalow.

To make him feel at home, we introduced Nishant to our office cat Iris as he kept getting distracted by the maze of cat pictures that adorned our guest room wall. Soon after we got into a fun nonchalant conversation with him. We gathered that he had started learning music just 2 weeks back. He told that Arijit Singh is his favourite singer and also sung “Muskuraane ki wajah tum ho” for us. I was left wondering where did a 14-year-old conjure those emotions from.

Anvita then asked him, “What all have you learned from your mom?” and it didn’t take him a second to say “Bahut kuch (a lot).”

When we asked if he knew anything about his mom’s dreams just like his mom knows all about his, he gave us a candid “No”. We got to know that his mom loved singing as much he did. We asked if his mother sings to him and his face lit up as he answered affirmatively and also told us that his mom often sings the bhajan Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram to him when he can’t sleep. He even sang it to us and left us all mesmerized.

He also sang the Maa song from the film Taare Zamee Par. As we listened to him singing we internally patted ourselves with a luminescent glee on our faces. What’s a better Mother’s Day gift for a singer mom than a custom-made song!

We seized the opportunity to ask a few more questions. Anvita asked, “How does your mom take care of you? What all does she do?” As expected he told us that his mom does everything in her power to take care of him right from ensuring he sleeps well to handing his daily glass of milk so as to ensure his good health. Anvita quickly asked, “Do you take care of her likewise?” and Nishant very honestly told us that although they don’t return the same care but lately he and his sister ensure that their mom takes her daily dose of coconut milk.

We also asked Nishant about his favourite activity with his mom and he shared that he loved to play board games and do lots of masti with his mom. Sharing that one remark that he would like to give to his mom on her marks sheet, he said: “My mom is the best teacher. But if she were my student, I’d give her a B- in health with a remark that’ll read, ‘Needs to improve her diet & stress less’.”

The remark made me wonder about how it is the story of so many other moms.

Our interaction with Nishant gave way to a train of thoughts. How many times does a mom give up the last piece of her favourite sweet for us? How often does a mom put her dreams on the back burner just so she can support us in realizing ours? Most of the times we take her for granted and never try to find out if she needs us as much as we need her but the truth is that she does.

I can ascertain this from the example of my own mom. While she ensures that I eat healthy throughout the day and gives me like three separate food boxes for work, she herself has an extreme calcium deficiency but doesn’t do anything about it unless reminded. I have to remind her every single day to take milk and her medication and trust me that’s the only way she takes it. I am sure most of you can associate with what I am talking about. It’s time that we initiate a change.

The crux of the song that we spurned out of our interactions with Nishant is the same. Through the song we want all the moms to realize that it’s high time they start living their dreams and seize the beautiful life just as well as they teach us to do.

The opening of the song is sure to take you into the childhood world of harmless deceit and soothing lullabies. You would be taken back to all the times that your mom has struggled to feed you green veggies that you absolutely abhor. The rhetoric soulfully encompasses the bitter-sweet moments of the ethereal bond that a mother and child share. The song opens with the lines:

Mummy tum ye kehti thi ki chuk chuk atti gaadi,

Gaadi me baitha bachcha, lauki tinde ka gassa,

Jab main wo sab na khaata, koshish nakkam kar jaata

To tum chup ho jaati thi, gusse mein na khati thi

The song, however, soon takes a surprising turn. The song is not a typical invocation of the superhero in the mother or the goddess in her; we refrained from putting those kinds of unrealistic expectations on the mother. The song is the invocation of the human in her, the one who needs care and love.

No matter how we try to help our mom, as she is not used to it till now, it will certainly meet with the constant refrain of:

Na beta na beta na.

But just like our mom never gives up on trying to feed us all those dreaded veggies as it’d do us good, we also need to continue pursuing her to take care of herself.

Stay tuned to our social media channels to catch the Na Beta Na song which will be out tomorrow.