13 Years Later, These Tsunami Survivors Are Proof That No Matter What Life Goes On

The date was December 26, 2004, and the air was rife with the wails of all those who were mourning the dead – the day tsunami hit India and resulted in a death toll of thousands. While many NGOs and the government tried to rehabilitate the affected, even years later, they cannot escape from this date.

When the tsunami waves hit the shores of Tamil Nadu’s coast, Kokila, 10, lost her best friend Sathyavani to it. The school she studied in was ravaged, yet today it stands as one of the finest schools in Tamil Nadu and Kokila is working as a teacher there.

“We fear to even look at the sea…even today. I would say don’t come to this town at all. This has been ruined completely. This is like a graveyard but that’s where we are living today.”

If you ask Roja to go to the beach today, she would vehemently refuse. Though she survived the deadly waves, her sister could not.

“My sister’s hair was stuck in a tree and she struggled and died. I cried for help – there were so many people around but no one to help. Her dress was torn off. They buried her along with 80 people in a hole. I gave a new dress for her but they told me to get clothes for all, otherwise, they cannot dress only my sister. I dropped the saree and ran back home.”

Man, by nature, adapts to his surroundings and that’s what Rajamani did. Today she sells dried fish on the beach near Velankanni Church in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, but lives in a house far away from the shore because the mighty sea that fed her was the one to snatch away her loved ones.

“I had returned from the market and I heard that my two nephews who were trying to drag the boat to safety were washed away. We still haven’t got their bodies. Even now my children are going into the sea, I am going to sit here till their return because I am scared,” said Rajamani.

Losing their three children and seven relatives to the tsunami, Parameshwaran, and his wife Choodamani would have ended their life had it not been for the hundreds of orphaned children they saw. Adopting several of them, the couple now has a happy family of 34 today.

“We remember their sweet memories. We thank them because if they had been alive, we wouldn’t be doing any of this. They sacrificed their lives so that we can prove to be good parents,’” said Parameshwaran.

While compensations were made to the grieving families, Latha who lost her sister-in-law and mother-in-law in the tsunami wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and provide proper help to them.

“The government thinks that by giving 2 lakh rupees, they have compensated our loss. Will that bring my children back to life? Since the tsunami, all us fisherfolk have not made any profits… living on two meals a day,” said Latha.

