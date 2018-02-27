13 Y.O. H Mahankali Gets A Toilet Built At Her House After Going On A 2-Day Fast For It

Just a few days after the demise of Swachh Bharat mascot Kunwar Bai, H Mahankali, a 13-year-old girl from Talur village of Karnataka has emerged as the new inspiration for the initiative.

H Mahankali is a class 7 student who studies at a government school in Talur village of Siruguppa taluk in Ballari district and got to learn about the importance of having a toilet at home through an awareness programme which was organized by the gram panchayat. She was so inspired and determined to have a toilet at home after attending the awareness programme that she refused to have food and water until the construction of a toilet at her home.

As per a news by The Times of India, a toilet had already been allocated to her family in 2015-16 but it never became a reality until the 13-year-old decided to take the matters in her hand. “I was inspired after attending the toilet awareness programme at school. I started the agitation almost blindly but was very grateful it was fulfilled. Villagers should come forward to avoid open defecation,” said Mahankali.

Her parents tried to reason with her asking her to call off the fast saying that her exams were approaching and her fast will make her sick but the stubborn girl didn’t succumb to any of it. Her father H Mallesh said, “We don’t have a proper house. When my daughter refused to have food and drink water, I felt ashamed. I tried to convince her. The gram panchayat president, secretary, and other members came to my house, talked to her and started work on the toilet. Now, people are talking of her determination. I feel very proud. Overnight, she has become the ‘icon’ of our village.”

When the village authorities heard about Mahankali’s fast they tried to talk her out of it first but when they saw her persisting for two days consistently they gave in and started building a toilet outside her home, the construction of which got finished in the second week of February.

“When I heard about Mahankali’s demand, I called the secretary immediately and discussed the matter with members. We went to her house and began construction of the toilet without delay. She smiled when the work began,” said Rajagopal Reddy the Panchayat president of the village.

H Mahankali is now being hailed as an icon just like Kunwar Bai was named an icon right after she sold her goats for the construction of toilet in her village. If more people keep coming up with a firm resolve like them the dream of an open defecation free and Swachh Bharat would soon become a reality.

H/T: The Times of India