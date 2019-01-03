Casting Director In Mumbai Rapes And Harasses Aspiring Actor, Gets Life Imprisonment As Punishment

A casting director, Ravindranath Ghosh was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Mumbai recently after he harassed and raped a 23-year-old aspiring actor-model. He took inappropriate photos of her, which he sent to her husband and employer, following which her husband left her and their newborn baby.

The victim met Ghosh in 2011, while she was working at a hospital. Introducing himself as a cameraman and casting director, Ghosh said that he was producing a television series and promised to help her as she shared that she was an aspiring actor. He referred her to a TV show audition but asked for sexual favors in exchange for a job.

Following this, she began ignoring his calls and finally responded after two weeks. He asked her to meet him at Madh Island in February 2012 in a lodge where he raped her and took photos of her. He used the pictures to blackmail her into maintaining sexual relations with him. He threatened that if she refused he would send the photos to her husband.

She changed her job but he showed up at her new workplace as well. She moved to Saputara for a small period of time and returned to Mumbai in December 2012. She was pregnant by then. Ghosh demanded Rs 1 lakh from her to end the relationship but she changed her phone number to avoid him after which he sent her nude photos to both her employer and her husband.

Even after she filed a complaint against him, he continued sending threatening letters from prison. A fine of Rs 1.31 lakh has been imposed on Ghosh, of which 1 lakh will go to the woman as compensation.

H/T: Hindustan Times