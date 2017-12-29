12 Times In 2017 When Shilpa Shetty’s Saree-Draping Skills Won Our Hearts

Actress and Fitness Expert Shilpa Shetty’s love for saree-draping is goals. This blog will take you to the times when this gorgeous woman coordinated pants and belts with her sarees and experimented with drapes throughout this year.

And let me not get started on how fancy-ly she wraps the six-yard around her.

Scroll down to look at the way Shilpa turns this ethnic style into something extremely edgy.

Diwali ready wearing this stunning @manishmalhotra05 and @anmoljewellers earrings😬🙏#glamsari #diwali #celebrations 167.9k Likes, 726 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Diwali ready wearing this stunning @manishmalhotra05 and @anmoljewellers earrings😬🙏#glamsari…”

Off to the #economictimesawards , love this Sari @shantanunikhil , earrings @aquamarine_jewellery ring @amrapali. Hair @swaroopd_9. #ethnic #fun #awardnight #winner 94k Likes, 534 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Off to the #economictimesawards , love this Sari @shantanunikhil , earrings @aquamarine_jewellery…”

All set to celebrate the colours of India on today’s episode of #superdancerchapter2 ! Wearing @houseofneetalulla. Jewels by @whpjewellers @amrapalijewels Styled by @sanjanabatra assisted by @akanksha_kapur Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair by @sheetalfkhan Managed by @bethetribe 139.4k Likes, 670 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “All set to celebrate the colours of India on today’s episode of #superdancerchapter2 ! Wearing…”

Today in a @nidhimalhan outfit, tribebyamrapali earrings & @anomalybyanam arm band for Superdancer Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair @sheetalfkhan Managed by @bethetribe#judgemode #glam #sarinotsorry 394.9k Likes, 2,267 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Today in a @nidhimalhan outfit, tribebyamrapali earrings & @anomalybyanam arm band for Superdancer…”