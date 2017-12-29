12 Times In 2017 When Shilpa Shetty’s Saree-Draping Skills Won Our Hearts
Actress and Fitness Expert Shilpa Shetty’s love for saree-draping is goals. This blog will take you to the times when this gorgeous woman coordinated pants and belts with her sarees and experimented with drapes throughout this year.
And let me not get started on how fancy-ly she wraps the six-yard around her.
Scroll down to look at the way Shilpa turns this ethnic style into something extremely edgy.
Look 1 today wearing @shivanandnarresh outfit, @outhousejewellery earrings and @isharya rings for #superdancer Dancer today! Team: Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up by @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #glam #indowestern #judgemode #blackisbeautiful
Diwali ready wearing this stunning @manishmalhotra05 and @anmoljewellers earrings😬🙏#glamsari #diwali #celebrations
#ootd #superdancerchapter2 #camouflage @shantanunikhil outfit, @outhousejewellery .Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Makeup @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair @sheetalfkhan managed by @bethetribe
Super Dancer Grand premiere wearing @monishajaising & @accessorizeindia chokers, @anmoljewellers bracelet & @aurellebyleshnashah ring. Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Team@ajayshelarmakeupartist #superkids #superdancerchapter2 #judge #glamazon #sari
Superdancer chapter 2, look 2- wearing @ahujaragini sari, @silverhouse.co.in jewellery & @louboutinworld heels for #superdancer season 2 today! Styled by @sanjanabatra asstisted by @akanksha_kapur. Team @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe Love u guys. #tribalglam #superdancerchapter2 #bethetribe #audition
Day 3 #superdancer wearing @roshnichopradesign outfit @silverhouse.co.in & @minerali_store .Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur @ajayshelarmakeupartist @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #sariglam #redishot #superdancerchapter2 #superkids #workmode
Off to the #economictimesawards , love this Sari @shantanunikhil , earrings @aquamarine_jewellery ring @amrapali. Hair @swaroopd_9. #ethnic #fun #awardnight #winner
Bling vibe in @sonaakshiraaj outfit, @shopscarletsage , New year episode for Superdancer 2! Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #glam #monochrome #newyearspecial #fashion #instagood #happy
All set to celebrate the colours of India on today’s episode of #superdancerchapter2 ! Wearing @houseofneetalulla. Jewels by @whpjewellers @amrapalijewels Styled by @sanjanabatra assisted by @akanksha_kapur Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair by @sheetalfkhan Managed by @bethetribe
Today in a @nidhimalhan outfit, tribebyamrapali earrings & @anomalybyanam arm band for Superdancer Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair @sheetalfkhan Managed by @bethetribe#judgemode #glam #sarinotsorry
All set for an important cause called #Manyata . Styled by @mohitrai Jewels @suhanipittie Saree @urvashikaur Shoes @aprajitatoor #sarinotsorry #sarilove #launch #glamalways #bethetribe
Loviiinngggg this @whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra denim sari & @curiocottagejewelry bracelets for Superdancer today! Styled by @sanjanabatra,assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #denimlove #glamsari #different #judgemode
