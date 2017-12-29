Saturday, December 30 2017, 04:18:49
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

12 Times In 2017 When Shilpa Shetty's Saree-Draping Skills Won Our Hearts

  December 29, 2017

 

Actress and Fitness Expert Shilpa Shetty’s love for saree-draping is goals. This blog will take you to the times when this gorgeous woman coordinated pants and belts with her sarees and experimented with drapes throughout this year.

And let me not get started on how fancy-ly she wraps the six-yard around her.

Scroll down to look at the way Shilpa turns this ethnic style into something extremely edgy.

Look 1 today wearing @shivanandnarresh outfit, @outhousejewellery earrings and @isharya rings for #superdancer Dancer today! Team: Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up by @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #glam #indowestern #judgemode #blackisbeautiful

103.5k Likes, 464 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Look 1 today wearing @shivanandnarresh outfit, @outhousejewellery earrings and @isharya rings for…”

Diwali ready wearing this stunning @manishmalhotra05 and @anmoljewellers earrings😬🙏#glamsari #diwali #celebrations

167.9k Likes, 726 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Diwali ready wearing this stunning @manishmalhotra05 and @anmoljewellers earrings😬🙏#glamsari…”

#ootd #superdancerchapter2 #camouflage @shantanunikhil outfit, @outhousejewellery .Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Makeup @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair @sheetalfkhan managed by @bethetribe

124.3k Likes, 533 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “#ootd #superdancerchapter2 #camouflage @shantanunikhil outfit, @outhousejewellery .Styled by…”

Super Dancer Grand premiere wearing @monishajaising & @accessorizeindia chokers, @anmoljewellers bracelet & @aurellebyleshnashah ring. Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Team@ajayshelarmakeupartist #superkids #superdancerchapter2 #judge #glamazon #sari

233.8k Likes, 1,691 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Super Dancer Grand premiere wearing @monishajaising & @accessorizeindia chokers, @anmoljewellers…”

Superdancer chapter 2, look 2- wearing @ahujaragini sari, @silverhouse.co.in jewellery & @louboutinworld heels for #superdancer season 2 today! Styled by @sanjanabatra asstisted by @akanksha_kapur. Team @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe Love u guys. #tribalglam #superdancerchapter2 #bethetribe #audition

100.7k Likes, 595 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Superdancer chapter 2, look 2- wearing @ahujaragini sari, @silverhouse.co.in jewellery &…”

Day 3 #superdancer wearing @roshnichopradesign outfit @silverhouse.co.in & @minerali_store .Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur @ajayshelarmakeupartist @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #sariglam #redishot #superdancerchapter2 #superkids #workmode

107.4k Likes, 481 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Day 3 #superdancer wearing @roshnichopradesign outfit @silverhouse.co.in & @minerali_store .Styled…”

Off to the #economictimesawards , love this Sari @shantanunikhil , earrings @aquamarine_jewellery ring @amrapali. Hair @swaroopd_9. #ethnic #fun #awardnight #winner

94k Likes, 534 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Off to the #economictimesawards , love this Sari @shantanunikhil , earrings @aquamarine_jewellery…”

Bling vibe in @sonaakshiraaj outfit, @shopscarletsage , New year episode for Superdancer 2! Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #glam #monochrome #newyearspecial #fashion #instagood #happy

217.1k Likes, 1,254 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Bling vibe in @sonaakshiraaj outfit, @shopscarletsage , New year episode for Superdancer 2! Styled…”

All set to celebrate the colours of India on today’s episode of #superdancerchapter2 ! Wearing @houseofneetalulla. Jewels by @whpjewellers @amrapalijewels Styled by @sanjanabatra assisted by @akanksha_kapur Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair by @sheetalfkhan Managed by @bethetribe

139.4k Likes, 670 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “All set to celebrate the colours of India on today’s episode of #superdancerchapter2 ! Wearing…”

Today in a @nidhimalhan outfit, tribebyamrapali earrings & @anomalybyanam arm band for Superdancer Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair @sheetalfkhan Managed by @bethetribe#judgemode #glam #sarinotsorry

394.9k Likes, 2,267 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Today in a @nidhimalhan outfit, tribebyamrapali earrings & @anomalybyanam arm band for Superdancer…”

All set for an important cause called #Manyata . Styled by @mohitrai Jewels @suhanipittie Saree @urvashikaur Shoes @aprajitatoor #sarinotsorry #sarilove #launch #glamalways #bethetribe

127.7k Likes, 469 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “All set for an important cause called #Manyata . Styled by @mohitrai Jewels @suhanipittie Saree…”

Loviiinngggg this @whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra denim sari & @curiocottagejewelry bracelets for Superdancer today! Styled by @sanjanabatra,assisted by @akanksha_kapur. Make up @ajayshelarmakeupartist hair by @sheetalfkhan @bethetribe #denimlove #glamsari #different #judgemode

220.6k Likes, 1,077 Comments – Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Instagram: “Loviiinngggg this @whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra denim sari & @curiocottagejewelry bracelets for…”

