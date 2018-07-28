Two Child Rapists In MP Sentenced To Death In Gwalior And Katni District Of MP

Two child rapists were convicted and ordained death sentence in Gwalior and Katni districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Since the introduction of the death penalty for rapists of girls below 12 years, this is the third case in Bhopal where the accused have been sent to the gallows.

In fact, the Katni district court took no more than five days after the charge sheet was filed to convict Rajkumar Kola, a rickshaw driver, for a raping a minor school girl.

The fast track court of Gwalior district convicted Jitendra Kushwah (24), an ice candy seller for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl. The verdict was passed within 36 days of the incident.

Earlier in June, a man was convicted for raping and murdering a nine-year-old in Sagar district. In this case, the accused was charge-sheeted within 72 hours of his arrest and the verdict was announced within 46 days.

H/T: The Times of India