11 Y.O. Muskan Ahirwar, Who Runs A Library For Slum Kids In Bhopal, Donates Birthday Money To Army Fund

On Friday, a young librarian in Madhya Pradesh, 11-year-old Muskan Ahirwar, donated the money she had saved for her birthday to Sainik Kalyan Fund in the aftermath of the terror attack on CRPF contingent that killed 40 jawans.



For the last several years, Class VI student Muskan Ahirwar has been running a library, ‘Baal Pustakalaya’ from her home in Durganagar, a slum area in Arera Hills of Bhopal, for slum kids in the city. She has saved Rs 680 in her piggy bank for her birthday but when she came to know of the terrorist attack on CRPF troop Pulwama in J&K, she decided to donate the money to District Sainik Kalyan Office, (DSKO) Bhopal.

Moved by her selfless gesture, many of her neighbors also came forward and donated money which amounted to Rs 1,100. Muskan handed over the amount to Office Superintendent of the DSKO.

“At the time when our soldiers were dying in cowardly terror attacks, how can I celebrate my birthday,” said Muskan. “My grandmother also says one should do some welfare on one’s birthday so what better thing I can do than donating this money to the welfare of our soldiers.”

H/T: News18