11 LGBTQIA+ Moments From Around The World That Took 2017 By Storm

The year 2017 saw many powerful moments for and by the LGBTQIA+ community. Here are some that stood out for us.



India got its first trans police officer

In April, K Prithika Yashini became India’s first Transgender to be appointed as a sub-inspector in the police department. She is currently posted in Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu.

In other news, India welcomed transgender employees to work at metro stations.

Serbia elected its first gay Prime Minister

In June this year, Ana Brnabic was appointed as the first female and openly gay Prime Minister of Serbia. The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, had nominated her for the designation of Prime Minister of the country. Before this, she was Serbia’s minister of public administration and local government. It was President Vucic, then a Prime Minister, who hand-picked her.

Also, Leo Varadkar became the first openly gay Prime Minister of Ireland; and Tomoya Hosoda became Japan’s first trans elected official.

Cannes red carpet witnessed protest in support of gay people

In May, the jury members of the Queer Palm Award staged a powerful LGBT protest slamming the infamous Chechnya attacks on gay men. The six jurors included Lidia Terki, Travis Mathews, and Yair Hochner who stood on the red carpet with the signs that read ‘Silence = Death’, ‘Unified’, ‘Still?!’, ‘Enough’, ‘No More’, and ‘Chechnya’.

The Queer Palm is an independently sponsored prize for selected LGBT-relevant films entered into the Cannes Film Festival. The award was founded in 2010 by journalist Franck Finance-Madureira.

#IssaGayGirl trended on social media

The hashtag became viral after gay and trans women along with femme activists shared brave stories of queer women.

India’s 1st silent LGBTQIA short film won 34 international awards

Sisak is India’s first silent LGBTQIA film which is inspired by Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s idea of incomplete love. The film, that was criticised but at the same time was crowdfunded by many, has won awards in various categories like Screenplay, Production, Direction, Approach to Diversity, etc. at film festivals like ‘Wicked Queer: The Boston LGBT Film Festival’, ‘Festival Internacional de Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero de Goiás’ in Brazil, ‘FilmOut San Diego’ and ‘The London Indian Film Festival’.

Director Faraz Arif Ansari told IWB, “Nobody wants to put their money in a short film and not even more when it’s a silent gay film. Not just producers, my friends came forward and told me that I was playing with fire and would ruin my career. But since I believe I have one life and I don’t want to die having any regret, I did what I wanted to do.”

Vogue embraced a trans covergirl

The fashion magazine sent out the right message when French Vogue featured Valentina Sampaio, a transgender model, as its March issue cover model. Vogue Paris showed the close-up of the stunning trans woman that was accompanied by this powerful message, ‘La Beauté Trangenre: Comment ells bouleversent le MONDE’ which means ‘Transgender beauty: How they’re shaking up the world.’

The magazine’s official Instagram account posted the cover with a caption, “This month we are proud to celebrate transgender beauty and how models like Valentina Sampaio, who is posing for her first ever Vogue cover, are changing the face of fashion and deconstructing prejudice.”

India held its first transgender beauty pageant

August 27, 2017, will forever be remembered in India, as it was on this day, the country got its first ever Miss Trans Queen. It was the dedication of Ms. Reena Rai, Founder MQTQI, that made it possible to carry out an event at the national level. After covering 10 states and auditioning over 1,500 transwomen across India, 16 transwomen were chosen for this first-of-its-kind pageant after which 26-year-old Nitasha Biswas from Kolkata won the prestigious title of Miss TransQueen India 2017.

Read her interview with IWB here.

Pakistan issued its first transgender designated passport

Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior issued the country’s first passport with the transgender designation. In place of having a “male” or a “female” category mentioned in the official documents, Pakistani transgender people will have an “X” under the sex category. Farzana Riaz, president of the TransAction alliance, has become the first transgender person in KP and Pakistan whose passport carries a transgender identity.

Gender-fluid actor nominated for both male and female category

The Canadian Leo Awards nominated child actor Ameko Eks Mass Carroll, an 11-year-old genderfluid actor, in multiple gender categories for his short film Limina. Carroll was born a boy but on some days, he identifies himself as a girl, and sometimes as neither.

His film Limina which was a crowdfunded short film is based on the life of an intuitive gender-fluid kid who embarks on the path of kindness.

Maybelline’s roped in a trans male spokesmodel

Beauty giant Maybelline got its first ever male ambassador, Manny Gutierrez. Manny is a famous beauty vlogger and style influencer of YouTube and Instagram. He told Refinery29, “I feel like men in beauty have to work a lot harder just to get credibility, because it’s such a women’s world.”

Marvel released a series on its first queer superhero

The first comic book of Marvel’s queer Latina superhero, America Chavez, was the talk of the town earlier this year. Its writer Gabby Rivera told The HuffPost, “America Chavez will not be the only character in the book with an intersecting identity. She will not be the sole representation of queer people and women and Latinas. There will be communities of folks all around her testing their superpowers and finding strength within themselves.”

Apart from this, we’re glad that countries like Germany, Malta, and Australia legalised same-sex marriage this year. Also, Canada passed Bill C-16 that bans discrimination against transgender people. Closer home, India’s Supreme Court ruled that sexual orientation is protected under the constitution’s right to privacy provisions, however, Section 377, which criminalises homosexuality, is still a threat to the community’s basic rights.