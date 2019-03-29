105 Y.O. Anjana Tanti On Importance Of Elections And Your Free Vote

For 105-year-old Anjana Tanti, a tea garden voter and a retired teacher at Bessakopee tea estate in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, voting is a duty that every citizen should practice mindfully.

“On voting day, I get up earlier than usual, get ready, sip a cup of sweet tea and go as early as 8 am to the booth to make sure nobody votes before me,” she told The Telegraph.

A champion of democracy, Tanti first voted in the general election of 1951-52. Over the years she has been a witness to the changes that have taken place in election procedure and the way the candidates are chosen by the political parties.

Recollecting the voting process back in the 50’s, Tanti shared, “In the 1950s, ballot boxes in green and yellow were used. I had worked several times as a polling officer. The voting procedure was not strict. The opportunity to vote was highly appreciated by the citizens.”

Despite her failing health, nothing prevents Tanti from giving her vote. “I am always excited to vote, either in the Lok Sabha, Assembly or gaon panchayat elections. I went to see Indira Gandhi and later Atal Bihari Vajpayee when they were Prime Ministers. Everyone should vote honestly and stand by the promise of democracy. It is always fascinating to me.”

As voting is a fundamental right of every citizen that enables them to choose the leaders of tomorrow, Tanti believes, “We need to vote for better candidates. Not voting is not a solution. Youngsters should not take elections lightly and instead take charge. I love democracy and it is because of it that we are safe and sound.”

Talking about her enthusiasm which has never let Tanti miss her single vote, village headman Mridul Tanti said, “We have been seeing aaita (grandmother) since our childhood days. She always casts her vote. For the last few years we have been making special arrangements to take her and all other senior voters of our village to the polling booth.”

