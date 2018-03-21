Guinness Record Holder Vijitha Retheesh Is Revamping Waste Paper Into Admirable Art

What we look at as waste, Vijitha Retheesh looks at as raw material for craft making. This is exactly the reason she holds a Guinness Book of World Record for making 1,350 dolls from waste materials in a span of five months. Vijitha uses all sorts of waste paper to make dolls and the results are simply breathtaking.

Vijitha hails from Palluruthy in Kochi. Since her childhood, she has taken a keen interest in art and crafts. You would be surprised to know that even as a child she used to create art with waste paper and thus won a plethora of prizes for her visionary and innovative craft.

“What appears as waste for many is indeed a ready-made material for me. There has never been a need to purchase paper-based materials from craft stores as the number of wedding cards or colorful ads would always fit into my creative space,” says Vijitha.

I doubt if there has ever been an instance when a piece of paper had to see the trashcan at Vijitha’s home. Right from public notices to wedding invitations any piece of paper that has ever entered her house has been revamped into admirable art.

Although she always had an affinity for art and craft Vijitha started taking a keen interest in it after her marriage as the new family inspired her to pursue her passion. She says, “My husband and his family have an artistic lineage, and it was their encouragement that played a crucial role in boosting my confidence and taking my craft further.”

While there are ready-to-use quilling kits in the market, I personally make the required quilling material for the dolls. It takes time, but this only adds value to the whole idea of using upcycled resources,” she explains.

It was in 2016 when she earned a place in Limca Book of Records for her handcrafted jewelry set and from then on there was no looking back. Vijitha boasts of an expertise in quilling technique and she employs the same to make her dolls.

Vijitha makes the raw material for quilling herself instead of depending on the ready-made kits from the market. Each doll created by her is unique and you will never find a replica.

She is now working on a DIY tutorial book. “We have turned in the book for publishing. It should make a public appearance soon,” she shared. Through the book, she aims to teach the readers how they can use the waste materials in their homes to make crafts and other utilitarian household articles.

H/T: The Better India