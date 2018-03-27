102 Y.O. Ida Keeling, A Record-holding Runner, Is All The Inspiration You Need Right Now

“I’m worldwide, I’m in the book of records and I’m still chasing myself,” boasts Ida Keeling. At 102, she is a record-holding runner and is looking forward to smashing some more records.

Don’t be surprised when you read that Ida is currently the Master record holder in 60- and 100-meter distances. She holds the record for both the 95-99 and the 100-plus age groups.

In 2011 at a Manhattan track meet, Ida set the world record for completing 60-meter run in the record time of 29.86 seconds. She was 95 years old back then. She again set up a new record in 2014 by completing the 100-meters run in 58.9 seconds when she was 99 years old. She also became the first woman to complete a 100-meter run at the age of 100.

Born in 1915, Ida always had an active lifestyle. Though it was at age 67 when she went for her first “mini-run”. Ida was grieving the loss of her two sons when one morning her daughter took her out on the pretext of a “mini-run.” Incidentally, her daughter Shelley is a track-and-field cross-country coach. “I didn’t know until 2008 that it was a 5K… I just kept running,” she shared with Allure.

“I am a giant,” she proudly says. She does realize that with age her pace will go on deteriorating but she doesn’t get disheartened by it. She relishes the body and the life she has and would go on as long as she can. “My pace is slower — I don’t care if it gets as slow as a caterpillar. I’m going to be out there doing what I can do. That’s strength. That’s feeling good about yourself,” says Ida, prooving that age is just a number and she is very much young at heart.

“Don’t abuse yourself — that’s your body. You’re supposed to love it and take care of it and do the best for it,” says Ida, sending an important message. At her age, when people get dependent on others, she feels stronger and more independent than ever. “Everything I got is mine, and I’m the owner and that made me feel stronger,” she says.

Here is a video that she made in collaboration with Allure:

Life Lessons From a 100-Year-Old Runner “If you give up on yourself, shame on you.” Still haven’t subscribed to Allure on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/AllureYouTubeSub CONNECT WITH ALLURE Web: http://www.allure.com Twitter: http://twitter.com/Allure_magazine Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/allure Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Allure Instagram: http://instagram.com/allure Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/alluremagazine Tumblr: http://allure.tumblr.com The Scene: https://thescene.com/allure Want even more?

H/T: Allure