102 Y.O. Athlete Man Kaur Creates History, Wins Gold At World Masters Athletics Championships

When it comes to 102-year-old athlete Man Kaur, India’s oldest female athlete, age has never been a restriction, which she once again proved by winning a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain, in the 200m race.

Kaur was 93 when she was encouraged and motivated by her 78-year-old son Guru Dev to start her career as an athlete.

Milind Usha Soman on Twitter LOOK AT THAT SMILE !!! Man Kaur from India wins the 200m GOLD in the World Masters Athletics #WMAMalaga2018. Age group 100- 104 years!! What a privilege for every person in the world to see her in action and to share her joy 😊😊 #PinkathonFOREVER

“When she ran for the first time, she completed a 100 meters track in one minute and on second,” her son said.

Amazed and proud of her feat, people took to Twitter to share her golden moment and praise her for what she is- a superwoman!

kranti salvi on Twitter @milindrunning @bharti19721972 That bib of category must be the one of the rarest! Its inspiring not only for Indian women but also for all from the universe!

Jay Shankar on Twitter @milindrunning Incredible 👏🏽 😊 more power to her and all others who believes in themselves ❤️.

Rajdeep Gajare on Twitter @milindrunning Such an inspiration.!!! But how? Was her parents also like her?? and because she is so enthusiastic and energetic.

It is not Kaur’s first win as last year, she won the 100m gold at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand.