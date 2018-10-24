10-Year-Old Samaira Mehta Has Made The World’s First AI Board Game

Ten-year-old Samaira Mehta is the founder and CEO of a company called CoderBunnyz, which has become famous thanks to the phenomenal talent of its Silicon Valley-based founder.

When she was eight, Samaira made a game called CoderBunnyz, with an aim to teach other kids how to code. It attracted the attention of the entire nation and Google invited her to hold workshops for kids. The company also asked her to consider them to work with when she grows up.

The game also won her $2,500 as she came in the second place at the Think Tank Learning’s Pitchfest in 2016. “We’ve sold 1,000 boxes, so over $35,000 and it’s only been on the market for one year,” Mehta told Business Insider. “In the world there are over 1 billion kids,” she said. “There are people who are willing to donate Coder Bunnyz boxes to schools, and to people in need all over the world, who want to learn coding.”

With the help of her six-year-old brother Aadit, Mehta just launched a sequel to the game, which teaches kids how to code using artificial intelligence. The new game is called CoderMindz and it’s being promoted as the first ever AI board game.

Through it, kids will be learning basic AI principals — concepts like training an AI model, inference, and adaptive learning. Eventually, they can use those skills to build robots.

H/T: Yahoo