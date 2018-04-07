10-Year-Old Author Vipanchi Nayak On Donating The Proceeds Of Her Book Towards Animal Welfare

A 10-year-old published author who dreams of becoming a paleontologist feels strongly about animal welfare, and is by far one of the chirpiest young girls I have ever met! Meet Vipanchi Nayak, a 10-year-old whose debut book ‘The Mysterious Virus’ makes her one of the youngest authors today.

She started to read short stories from the age of four, and with more than 200 books in her personal library, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she started writing poems and short stories at the age of six. She has decided to donate the proceeds of her book towards animal welfare because she really wants to help distressed animals. Excerpts from a conversation with Vipanchi:

Tell us about your journey from penning down the first word to finally getting your book The Mysterious Virus released?

I love reading a lot! I had read so many books by so many different authors, and in so many different genres that I had a dream to write my own soon. I started working on the idea and the plot of the story. I was so convinced that the story was good, that I started typing it down on my father’s laptop. Actually, we never thought that this would be a full-fledged book. I wanted to gift a short story to my teachers and friends on my birthday. But upon getting tonnes of positive responses, I was encouraged to go ahead and elaborate on the story and make it into a novel.

A sci-fi book at the age of 10 is quite an unusual feat! Why this particular genre for your book?

Because of all the immense possibilities that the field of science offers. I love reading and researching about scientific achievements, and that love is captured in my story as well. I enjoy writing as a hobby, but my passion is science.

What was the hardest part of writing this book? Any particular obstacles that you faced?

I had to be committed to the cause. So I had to give up on my play time and television. It took me almost six months to finish writing my story. I had to manage my studies as well, as tests and exams were going on. So managing my time efficiently at the same time not overdoing it – was a challenge, but also something valuable I learned through the experience of writing my own book.

Tell us if there are any personal references that you have included in the plot.

My best friend Ashmita is one of the key characters. In fact, I have writing this book based on our friendship, and that is one of the biggest personal references that I have included in the book.

How did your parents react to the fact that you decided to pen down a book at a tender age of 10?

My parents were the only people who knew it right from the start till the end. They were surprised and thrilled and motivated me every day. At the same time, they were concerned about my studies and other things in general. But my dedication and ability to manage my time gave them the confidence that I could do a good job. Since I was writing on my father’s laptop, I worked on my plot during the day and waited until evening to have access to the laptop that he took to work.

Where did your love for reading and literature come from and who are some of your favorite authors?

My mother used to read a lot of short stories to me even before I had started reading and writing. So the love for books and stories was deeply ingrained right from my early childhood. By the time I was around 5 I had started reading a lot of Geronimo Stilton books on my own. Some of my favorite authors, among the books that I have read until now, are J. K Rowling and Sudha Murthy. I enjoyed reading A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle which I finished recently.

How does it feel being an author at such a young age?

I am really proud of myself and really happy. Yes, I do keep it in check, to not become overconfident, but I do enjoy reveling in the success that this book has become. I want to channelize this success into motivating me to achieve more in life. In fact, I want to share the proceeds of my book towards animal welfare causes, because I really feel strongly about this cause.

What do you dream of becoming when you grow up? Do you want to author more books in the future?

Writing is my hobby, but science is my passion. When I grow up, I want to become a paleontologist – a scientist who researches on animal fossils, etc.

Other than reading and writing, what extracurricular activities are you part of?

I love playing the keyboard. I am pretty good at drawing and colouring. I enjoy playing a good round of chess and absolutely love swimming. I do attend classes and sessions for the same, but I don’t consider it to be a burden or stressful. I thoroughly enjoy the time I spend with my friends at dance or keyboard classes.

What does the near future look like? Do you have a book planned?

Yes, I do have a story in the pipeline, but I am not going to reveal it just yet! You will just have to wait!

I quickly asked a few questions to her mom as well.

How did you feel about your daughter writing a book at such a young age?

My husband and I are totally speechless at the kind of response we’re receiving post her book release. All of this was unexpected. Sometimes it’s a bit tough for me as a mother to balance between my kids, their education, their hobby classes and this newly shot fame of my daughter. I need to mentally keep myself prepared not to get carried away with all of this limelight and at the same time make sure my daughter remains grounded as well. So it’s a challenge in itself which I’m willing to face.

Tell us how did you go about with the publication process.

Before Vipanchi’s book release, I had no idea about the publishing process. So I had to do my bit of homework. I contacted a lot of people to find out about the publishing process and finally decided to go with Notionpress publishers from Chennai. I was too skeptical to do this because I wasn’t sure if I was doing the right thing. I still don’t know if this publishing agency was the best for my daughter or no, but ultimately I’m happy that my daughter got to publish her book.

One advice for all the parents out there who give children phones rather than books?

Kids and gadgets go hand in hand in today. These electronic gadgets do more harm than good which every educated person knows, but still, parents resort to gadgets to calm their crying kids down and to stop kids from embarrassing them in public. Of course, kids need phones and tablets for their projects and homework, but that shouldn’t become the only source of information for them. With both parents opting to work in most cases and converting joint families to nuclear families what one forgets is that a child is confined to the bare minimum conversation at home which leads to using gadgets. These small things bring real joy to the family and kids also learn to respect each other naturally. Of course, there are exceptions in every case, but parents should always stick to their conventional methods as much as possible, in raising their children.