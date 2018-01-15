10 Leading Indian Designers Give Shawls A Modern Makeover To Revive Craftsmanship
- January 15, 2018
Tata CLiQ Luxury, in collaboration with The Woolmark Company, has come up with an initiative – The Shawl Project to celebrate the country’s craftsmanship by reviving the winter essential – the shawl.
The project involves country’s finest leading designers, where they will recreate the accessory with a modern touch. Adding their aesthetics and giving a new style to the drape, designers Manish Arora, Rahul Mishra, Amit Aggarwal, Pankaj & Nidhi, Nachiket Barve, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Aneeth Arora, Raghavendra Rathore, and Zubair Kirmani have totally redefined it.
From kimono shawls in jacquard weaves to one inspired by light and airy baroque Venetian lace, the shawl has been given a glamorous rebirth. Here’s a preview of the designs.
Rahul Mishra
Rahul worked on the theme: The Story of Metamorphosis. “The shawl is a beautiful expression of storytelling, and mine tells the story of all of us, from where we began to where we are today.”
Amit Aggarwal
Amit worked on the theme: Modern Armour. “I wanted to combine the fragility and softness of a shawl with boldness and strength—just like the women who wears it.”
Pankaj & Nidhi
They worked on the theme: Vintage Lace Phulkari. “A shawl evokes warmth, not just in the literal sense, but also in the sense of belonging, as an extension of a woman’s love.”
Nachiket Barve
Nachiket worked on the theme: The Little Black Shawl. “I wanted to create a piece that would seep into a woman’s life, her dreams and her wardrobe.”
Rajesh Pratap Singh
Rajesh worked on the theme: The Golden Temple Shawl. “The idea is not to do everything, but to do one thing and do it perfectly.”
Abraham & Thakore
They worked on the theme: The Kimono Shawl. “To create a one-of-a-kind piece for this project is the very definition of luxury.”
Aneeth Arora
worked on the theme: Venetian Lace. “There’s a heaviness to the very idea of wool, and I wanted to break that with a shawl that’s light as air.”
Zubair Kirmani
Zubair worked on the theme: Shalimar Bagh. “Craft is luxury, and a kind of meditation.”
The collection will be revealed in a fashion show at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai on January 15.
H/T: Vogue India
